For Tastier Hash Browns, Make Them Like Denny's

The hash browns of your dreams are probably somewhere in a Denny's diner right now, steaming hot and golden crisp as they arrive on a breakfast plate alongside other popular Denny's menu items. Not to worry, though, because the secret to making them isn't merely confined to the beloved chain's back kitchen — you can recreate them anytime you want, from the comfort of your own home. All it takes are dehydrated hash browns. According to purported former employees on the popular subreddit r/dennysrestaurant, the dried, pre-made hash browns are first delivered in a box. They're subsequently rehydrated, often by soaking in hot water, and then, after reforming, cooked on the griddle.

As it turns out, this might actually be one of the most important tips for perfectly cooked crispy hash browns. Since they're already par-cooked and dehydrated, there's no need to worry about the inconsistent quality and moisture levels of individual spuds like you would with fresh ones. This ensures an even cooking process, so nothing ends up dried out or soggy. Upon getting rehydrated, some of their freshness is revived, just in time to hit the griddle. This is how they always leave the Denny's kitchen promptly, with a perfectly crispy exterior and delectably tender center that suggests they were made from scratch.