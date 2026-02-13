The Cheap Chicken Of The Sea Seafood Product You Should Avoid Completely

Research has shown that canned fish like sardines have plenty of health benefits, and they can also be quite versatile and tasty. Chicken of the Sea offers a variety of sardines packed in olive oil, Louisiana hot sauce, mustard sauce, lemon, and tons of other flavors. It sounds like a delicious variety to choose from no matter what you're craving, but reviewers don't always agree. As much as customers may love the company's famous tuna, Chicken of the Sea sardines get a lot of hate online.

One Reddit user strongly advised others to save the $1 they spent on these sardines and simply buy a Twix bar instead. "Upon opening, a very strong and unpleasant smell hits you in the face," they recalled. "I ate one sardine out of the tin and threw the rest away. They fell right apart and didn't taste good." One of the replies chimed in with a harsh agreement: "Dude, those are dog food." Speaking of which, in another thread, a Redditor complained, "Packed in water, they are in my opinion far and away (and I mean, by FAR) the grossest sardine; mushy and disgusting flavor."

The reply from another user was simply, "Totally agree, and I'm no connoisseur. COTS (Chicken of the Sea) in water is like cat food." Sardines are packed with nutrients, so a lot of people are willing to give Chicken of the Sea a try regardless. However, across multiple threads, the consensus is that the texture and flavor just don't stand up to other brands.