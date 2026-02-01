10 Cheap Canned Seafood Products You Should Avoid Buying At All Costs

There's no doubt that Chicken of the Sea has its fans. Many reviewers have praised the taste and texture of the brand's sardines, for example. However, plenty of customers out there have not been impressed by Chicken of the Sea's sardines in various sauces. This isn't a big surprise to us — in our review of canned fish brands, we ranked Chicken of the Sea in second to last place.

One Redditor who tried the brand's wild-caught sardines in lemon sauce, for example, said that the fish lacked any real flavor beyond the lemon and that they had to cover them in chimichurri to get any flavor. Other commenters who had tried Chicken of the Sea's sardines in sauces agreed that they didn't think they were up to much. In fact, one said that they found the flavor of the Chicken of the Sea sardines in mustard sauce to be so unappealing, they had to throw out the rest of the can.

Another Reddit user who tried both the sardines in mustard sauce and the sardines in Louisiana Hot Sauce said they found both flavors to have a watery texture and an unpleasant, bitter taste. In addition, one Redditor said that the inconsistency with the products was a huge problem. They noted that while they had bought the hot sauce-covered sardines a few times and enjoyed them, on the third (and final) time, they had to throw them away because they tasted so bad.