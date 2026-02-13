Grab This Cut Of Meat From Aldi To Make Weeknight Dinners Feel Like A Special Occasion
When it comes to making an exceptional, special meal at home, why do weekends get all the fun? You can mix it up and make any Tuesday or Wednesday night feel like a special occasion by picking up a pack of the Never Any! Bone-in Lamb Loin Chops from Aldi. These chops are cut from the rib, loin, or shoulder of the lamb, and with the bone-in, you're looking at about a 3 to 4 ounce serving size per chop. With four or five chops per package at $9.99 per pound, you can easily feed a family of four an extraordinary dinner without the extraordinary price tag.
You can think of these lamb loin chops as mini T-Bone steaks — they're tender and full of rich flavor, but don't take nearly as much time to prepare as a big honkin' steak would. As a bonus, the lamb comes with a lot of nutritional value as well. A 3 ounce lamb chop has about 140 calories and 23 grams of protein, while also being rich in iron, B vitamins, zinc, and selenium. An affordable, nutritional, easy, and elevated meal that will make you feel like a contestant on Top Chef? Pair it with a glass of wine and your weeknight dinners are about to get a whole lot more exciting.
With the right herbs and spices, lamb loin chops make for a simple and delicious weeknight meal
If you've gone to your local Aldi and picked up the Never Any! Bone-in Lamb Loin Chops, you've done the hardest part. The lamb loin chop is an incredibly versatile piece and it's the ideal lamb cut for easy-cooking. There's really no wrong technique — but what about flavor? You can go the aromatic route, swapping the steak in Michelle McGlinn's shish kabob and haydari recipe and seasoning it with warming spices like cumin and paprika. Or perhaps you want a simple way to season your lamb chops, using olive oil, rosemary, and garlic to marinade for 24 hours before cooking them. Both options are ideal for a weeknight meal that looks and tastes like it was harder to make than it actually was.
To lean into the classic flavors even further, whip up Ryan Ariano's garlicky pan-seared lamb chops bursting with notes of garlic and lemon, letting the sharp, pungent flavors of the garlic complement the fatty, gamey flavors in the meat. To really turn up the heat a notch, go with a simple but flavor-packed chipotle lamb chop using homemade chipotle chili powder. While your lamb chops rest, you can celebrate just how impressive it is that you made a five-star, restaurant-quality dish on a random Tuesday.