Grab This Cut Of Meat From Aldi To Make Weeknight Dinners Feel Like A Special Occasion

When it comes to making an exceptional, special meal at home, why do weekends get all the fun? You can mix it up and make any Tuesday or Wednesday night feel like a special occasion by picking up a pack of the Never Any! Bone-in Lamb Loin Chops from Aldi. These chops are cut from the rib, loin, or shoulder of the lamb, and with the bone-in, you're looking at about a 3 to 4 ounce serving size per chop. With four or five chops per package at $9.99 per pound, you can easily feed a family of four an extraordinary dinner without the extraordinary price tag.

You can think of these lamb loin chops as mini T-Bone steaks — they're tender and full of rich flavor, but don't take nearly as much time to prepare as a big honkin' steak would. As a bonus, the lamb comes with a lot of nutritional value as well. A 3 ounce lamb chop has about 140 calories and 23 grams of protein, while also being rich in iron, B vitamins, zinc, and selenium. An affordable, nutritional, easy, and elevated meal that will make you feel like a contestant on Top Chef? Pair it with a glass of wine and your weeknight dinners are about to get a whole lot more exciting.