Gordon Ramsay Wants You To Do This For Perfect Smash Burgers Every Single Time

Gordon Ramsay has mastered the art of cooking. Whether it be his signature perfectly shaped beef wellington or another English favorite, like sticky toffee pudding or fish and chips, he has amassed a serious amount of knowledge over his decades in the industry — and not just for elaborate, hard-to-make dishes. He also has a tip for making the perfect smash burgers.

During an exclusive interview with The Takeout, Ramsay revealed that it is important to smash the burger with a spatula instantly, rather than wait for it to cook. "The essence of a smash burger is a caramelization instantly. Too many people cook the burger, then they smash it two minutes in ... It's late," he explained.

Because the charred crust is such a key aspect of a good smash burger, making sure that it caramelizes perfectly is key. A crunchy, flavorful crust, with a moist center, is the ideal balance, and Ramsay's tips for smashing — and flipping — will get you there.