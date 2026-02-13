Gordon Ramsay Wants You To Do This For Perfect Smash Burgers Every Single Time
Gordon Ramsay has mastered the art of cooking. Whether it be his signature perfectly shaped beef wellington or another English favorite, like sticky toffee pudding or fish and chips, he has amassed a serious amount of knowledge over his decades in the industry — and not just for elaborate, hard-to-make dishes. He also has a tip for making the perfect smash burgers.
During an exclusive interview with The Takeout, Ramsay revealed that it is important to smash the burger with a spatula instantly, rather than wait for it to cook. "The essence of a smash burger is a caramelization instantly. Too many people cook the burger, then they smash it two minutes in ... It's late," he explained.
Because the charred crust is such a key aspect of a good smash burger, making sure that it caramelizes perfectly is key. A crunchy, flavorful crust, with a moist center, is the ideal balance, and Ramsay's tips for smashing — and flipping — will get you there.
Other tips for the perfect smash burgers
Once you've quickly smashed your burger on your flat top or in your pan, Gordon Ramsay said they should be flipped sooner than you would flip them for a regular hamburger. "It needs to be pressed instantly and then flipped literally 90 seconds later," he revealed. "Otherwise, you may be coloring it beautifully, but nine times out of 10, it's dry as anything."
Now that you know to immediately smash your burger for optimal results, perhaps you should branch out with additional tips, including the grilling technique that will make or break your smash burgers: smash-and-hold. This sees the meat — you guessed it — being smashed and then held down until it begins to sizzle. The best crispy smash burgers begin with a specific lean-to-fat ratio, as well; most cooks use an 80/20 ratio of ground beef in their smash burger recipes. This results in a burger that has enough fat to make it juicy but not so much that it becomes greasy.
Tasting Table and The Takeout are both owned and operated by Static Media.