The Grilling Technique That Will Make Or Break Your Smash Burgers

Restaurant-style smash burgers are better than regular burgers because the patties have a caramelized surface, a crispy crust, and uber-savory flavor. However, if you're struggling to achieve this trio of characteristic features on your homemade patties, you need to master the smash-and-hold grilling technique. This two-step move creates the juiciest, quick-cooking patties with a seared exterior and a succulent center.

Begin my placing your ball of ground beef on a hot griddle. It's vital that you use a flat-top grill or pan here, because the entire surface area of the patty needs to come in contact with the heat source so that it can develop a savory crust; patties pushed down onto a grill with grates will simply squish through the gaps. Then forcefully smash your ground beef down with your burger press until it forms a circle, but don't release the pressure. You want to hold the patty down, making sure to even out the edges until it begins to sizzle, develop some color, and release its juices.

These umami juices will begin to caramelize on the surface of the meat, creating that savory flavor you're looking for. Plus, the continuous pressure placed on the patty will prevent its circumference from curling up and away from the heat source, resulting in rounds that have an even thickness. Once your patties are flush against the flat griddle, you can release the pressure, flip them over, and finish them off.