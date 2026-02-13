Next Time You Make Crab Cakes, Turn Your Oven To This Setting
Preparing a batch of delicious crab cakes is an excellent way to enjoy the tastes of the ocean right in your own home. While pan-frying is a common method of preparation, you can easily streamline your dish by using the oven. Baking crab cakes may be a fuss-free way to cook crab cakes, but to get the optimal texture, it's an even better idea to use your broiler.
Crank up the oven and cook your crab cakes under direct heat to achieve a seared, crisp outside and a tender, delightful inside. This is one of the best tips to make restaurant-quality crab cakes at home, but it definitely requires a much more keen eye than typical oven-baking. With the high temperature and risk of burning or uneven cooking, it's of the utmost importance that you keep a close watch on your oven while the crab cakes are inside.
While cooking methods may vary based on region, broiling is an ideal way to make a classic Maryland crab cakes recipe. Make sure to use an oven-safe pan that can handle the heat and be ready to move your crab cakes to a lower rack if they begin to burn. Adding a pat of butter on top will enhance the browning.
More tips for preparing crab cakes
Set your broiler on the low setting, which is typically between 400 and 425 degrees Fahrenheit. Cook time will depend on the size and thickness of your crab cakes. It can take as little as four minutes on each side and should require no more than about 15 minutes for the entire process. Make sure to carefully flip your crab cakes halfway through broiling to ensure an even sear on either side.
Though largely regarded as a Maryland-specific method, with proper care and equipment, you can make your own version no matter where you are. For serving, consider making your own crab cake sliders using bisected buns or even rounds of grilled or oven-broiled polenta. There are many possibilities for fun sides you should be serving with crab cakes and letting the broiler do the high-heat hard work will ensure your patties come out picture-perfect.
If you're used to pan-fried crab cakes, using your oven will be an enjoyable way to change up the taste and texture for a slightly lighter finish. Whether you're missing a taste of home or simply want to satisfy your seafood cravings, oven-broiled crab cakes are the answer. Just don't forget the remoulade sauce!