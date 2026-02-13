Next Time You Make Crab Cakes, Turn Your Oven To This Setting

Preparing a batch of delicious crab cakes is an excellent way to enjoy the tastes of the ocean right in your own home. While pan-frying is a common method of preparation, you can easily streamline your dish by using the oven. Baking crab cakes may be a fuss-free way to cook crab cakes, but to get the optimal texture, it's an even better idea to use your broiler.

Crank up the oven and cook your crab cakes under direct heat to achieve a seared, crisp outside and a tender, delightful inside. This is one of the best tips to make restaurant-quality crab cakes at home, but it definitely requires a much more keen eye than typical oven-baking. With the high temperature and risk of burning or uneven cooking, it's of the utmost importance that you keep a close watch on your oven while the crab cakes are inside.

While cooking methods may vary based on region, broiling is an ideal way to make a classic Maryland crab cakes recipe. Make sure to use an oven-safe pan that can handle the heat and be ready to move your crab cakes to a lower rack if they begin to burn. Adding a pat of butter on top will enhance the browning.