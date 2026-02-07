NYC's New Free Grocery Store Is Causing A Stir

Free groceries in New York City may sound like some sort of joke, but one cryptocurrency betting platform wants to make it happen. The marketing stunt has been launched by Polymarket, a company that has made a name for itself by letting people bet on real-life occurrences, like celebrity news and political events. The Polymarket grocery is scheduled to open on February 12, with passersby able to walk in and pick up groceries without shelling out cash. The idea is that a fully-stocked market won't require any purchase from New Yorkers to access groceries inside the store.

In what appears to be an advertising campaign and rebranding of the concept of a food bank, the concept offers a unique statement on the braiding of free-market economies, politics, and cryptocurrency. But plenty of New Yorkers are suspicious. Redditors are wondering if the ploy is fake or real, and Instagrammers are questioning the motives powering the concept. Polymarket's announcement, shared on Substack, isn't shedding much light on the topic, as the company describes the store as a community investment and uses the phrase "free grocery store."