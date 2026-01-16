The 3 Cheapest Places To Buy Groceries In NYC, According To Reddit

Buying in bulk is one of many ways to save money at the grocery store. Which is why the recommendations for Costco come with some additional tips, since shopping in bulk for groceries can be challenging. "I never thought it would make sense for just the two of us," one Costco fan posted, adding that they save a lot by planning ahead and freezing things. "The quality is better than most NYC grocery stores too." Another shopper concurred. "Costco remains top of the pile ONLY IF you have room for storage, which a lot of New Yorkers do not. Their butchery is by far the cheapest place for USDA prime beef. As long as you can freeze several pounds of beef." In case you are thinking of making a Costco run, here's a list of 14 foods you should think twice before buying in bulk.

There's one slightly different point of view on the thread — that one-stop shopping is the wrong strategy if you're looking to stretch your grocery dollar in New York. "Whole foods for weekly fruit and veg. Target for weekly dairy and snacks. Key for monthly meat stock up during sales. TJ for monthly frozen stock up," wrote one shopper, who clearly has more time on their hands than most New Yorkers.

Another suggests a technique they call "comparison shopping". This means keeping two things handy: First, a shopping list (you can also save money by checking what's in the fridge before making the list), and second, the standard price for each item on your list. This is a great way to spot a good deal, a great deal and a bad deal when you're walking down the supermarket aisle.