Save Money By Adding This Quick Step To Your Grocery Shopping Routine
If only there were some way to avoid accidentally bringing home yet another spare can of stewed tomatoes (I think we're up to five now?). Here at Tasting Table, we're all about sustainable shopping practices like bringing along reusable shopping bags and buying in bulk for staples like rice. But, one of the most impactful, cost-effective, and often-overlooked strategies for saving money and reducing food waste during your weekly grocery run is to shop your kitchen first. Thoroughly check what is already in your kitchen to plan meals more effectively and shop less wastefully.
According to the USDA, 30-40% of the total national food supply is wasted. Not only is this a bleak figure from an environmental standpoint, but it's harrowing against the backdrop of the modern food crisis. Per ReFED, a U.S.-based nonprofit focused on food waste solutions, the U.S. wasted $382 billion in surplus food in 2023. Alongside spoilage, the USDA cites overbuying at the grocery store as one of the top contributors to the national food waste epidemic: "Consumers also contribute to food loss when they buy or cook more than they need and choose to throw out the extras," the organization says. Giving your kitchen a solid once-over before heading to the market is the quick, free step that can help reduce waste and save money.
Shop your kitchen before making out the grocery list
Implementing this strategy might necessitate a more proactive approach to meal planning. If so, we've rounded up 14 tips to simplify weekly meal planning to help foodies out. Still, even if planning out a detailed, structured menu for the week ahead isn't your style, familiarizing yourself with what food is already stocked at home can help prevent shoppers from accidentally buying unneeded duplicates.
To optimize the food in your pantry, we recommend using the FIFO organizational method (first-in, first-out) so foodies can easily see what items they have and what's about to expire. It's a quick hack that can save time when you're hungry, and save money when you're shopping. Don't forget to check the fridge, either. If you're working with produce scraps like half a bell pepper and a zucchini, consider whipping up soup for dinner this week. This info can also inform which accouterments you might need to buy to complete the meal, such as a loaf of bread or a carton of stock.
The USDA reports that U.S. consumers waste around 218 pounds of food per person annually. Thinking about how much 218 pounds of food costs at the grocery store (and all that money tossed into the trash) is enough to sour any appetite. Before you shop, scan the premises and make sure that the lone lemon fallen to the back of the fridge gets used, not tossed — and use these 10 other tips for sustainable grocery shopping.