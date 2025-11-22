Save Money By Adding This Quick Step To Your Grocery Shopping Routine

If only there were some way to avoid accidentally bringing home yet another spare can of stewed tomatoes (I think we're up to five now?). Here at Tasting Table, we're all about sustainable shopping practices like bringing along reusable shopping bags and buying in bulk for staples like rice. But, one of the most impactful, cost-effective, and often-overlooked strategies for saving money and reducing food waste during your weekly grocery run is to shop your kitchen first. Thoroughly check what is already in your kitchen to plan meals more effectively and shop less wastefully.

According to the USDA, 30-40% of the total national food supply is wasted. Not only is this a bleak figure from an environmental standpoint, but it's harrowing against the backdrop of the modern food crisis. Per ReFED, a U.S.-based nonprofit focused on food waste solutions, the U.S. wasted $382 billion in surplus food in 2023. Alongside spoilage, the USDA cites overbuying at the grocery store as one of the top contributors to the national food waste epidemic: "Consumers also contribute to food loss when they buy or cook more than they need and choose to throw out the extras," the organization says. Giving your kitchen a solid once-over before heading to the market is the quick, free step that can help reduce waste and save money.