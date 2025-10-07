How To Easily Declutter Your Canned Food Pantry Items

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When stored correctly, unopened canned food retains its quality for an infamously long time, making it all too easy to stock your pantry with more and more canned goods — that is, until you run out of space, and it's time to declutter. Canned foods aren't immune to spoilage, and for the freshest ingredients, lowest amount of food waste, and least-daunting decluttering, it's a good idea to keep an eye on the "best by" dates printed on each can. To easily remove cans that are close to or past expiration, take a cue from the food service industry by following what's known as the FIFO method.

The FIFO acronym means "First In First Out," and if you've ever worked in a restaurant, the system is among the first things that trainers teach new hires. When restocking a pantry or fridge, the newer product is placed behind the existing, older items. This way, when an employee in a hurry reaches in to grab what they need, they will automatically be grabbing the item that needs to be used-up in the most timely fashion. To drive the message home, we recommend labeling each individual can with a wide strip of Premium Painters Tape, written with its expiration date in bold black marker.