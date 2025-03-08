The Clear Sign Of Canned Food Spoilage You Should Look For Every Time

It feels like we haven't gone a week without some sort of enormous food recall coming from the Food and Drug Administration. And while the worst recalls in history are not limited to perishables, they do make up the majority. Whether you're adding canned food to your culinary rotation because of the ease, affordability, and longevity or because you're trying to avoid the latest round of recalls, there's one major thing to keep in mind when fetching the can opener: spoilage.

Yep. Just because something is canned doesn't mean it's impervious to going bad. One of the clearest signs of canned food spoilage is what happens when you open it. If you hear a hiss and see a squirt of liquid or foam when you break the seal, you probably want to avoid eating out of that can. There are other tell-tale signs your canned food has gone bad, but the build-up of gas inside the can is a major one. While we highly recommend you keep your pantry stocked with canned staples like tomatoes, beans, and chickpeas, it's crucial that you always check to make sure the can is intact and its contents haven't spoiled. If you do eat spoiled food from a can, you're in danger of contracting botulism.