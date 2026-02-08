This Japanese Method Makes Cabbage 10x Better (You'll Never Want It Any Other Way)

A fresh, crisp, tangy cabbage slaw is the perfect side dish for almost any meat or fish meal. It's also a great add-in for tacos and sandwiches. If you love experimenting with different slaw recipes, you'll definitely want to try the Japanese method for making cabbage salad. Called yamitsuki cabbage, this recipe adds some serious flavor and oomph to a typically humble vegetable.

Yamitsuki cabbage, also known as Izakaya-style cabbage, is a simple recipe that brings out the best in crisp, fresh cabbage. "Yamitsuki" means addictive in Japanese, and the recipe has been passed down through generations of family members in Japan for hundreds of years. What sets this four-ingredient cabbage dish apart is its intensely flavorful dressing, which has the perfect balance of sweet, salty, and umami flavors.

At its simplest, the dressing includes sesame oil, pepper, and garlic. It is added to raw, chopped cabbage that has been massaged with salt. However, you'll quickly find that different recipe creators put their own unique spin on the dish, and you can too. Some add rice wine, sesame seeds, brown sugar, soy sauce, white miso, and even mushroom bouillon powder. The ingredients you choose will elevate the cabbage from a simple, watery vegetable to one that is packed with savory flavors.

To make it, just wash your cabbage and gently pat it dry with a paper towel. Then shred it by hand or rough-chop it and sprinkle it liberally with salt. Add the rest of the sauce ingredients to a bowl and mix them briskly with a whisk, or for a true Japanese-style slaw, grind the ingredients together using a mortar and pestle, then toss the chopped greens with the sauce.