The 4-Ingredient Cabbage Dish That Doubles As A Main Or Side

Cabbage is an unsung hero of the vegetable kingdom. It's inexpensive and easy to store, and it adapts to almost any cuisine or flavor profile. You can slice into ribbons for slaws, simmer it in soups, ferment it into something lively, or, as in this four-ingredient recipe, turn it into a charred, deeply flavored "steak" that plates as nicely on Tuesday's dinner as it does next to a Sunday's roast. It stores well raw and cooked, so it makes great leftovers. Cabbage may be humble, but it's also surprisingly luxurious when browned properly.

For our grilled cabbage steaks with furikake recipe, the method is as simple as the tiny ingredient list suggests. Just take a firm head of green cabbage and carefully cut it into thick, even slabs, about an inch thick. Brush each side with a neutral cooking oil and season with salt and pepper. Then, sear the "steaks" on a grill or cast iron, or roast them on a sheet pan at high heat. The outer layers will blister in the heat, caramelizing deliciously, while the cores steam and soften, sweet and slightly buttery. When they're done, finish them with a generous shake of furikake and a handful of chopped green onions.

Furikake is a classic Japanese seasoning that brings sesame, nori, and salt to the party. It also comes in a variety of iterations, featuring strongly flavored elements like shiso or bonito flakes, which would be similarly delicious on cabbage. The high heat of the grill, and the simple but strategic seasoning in this method coax out an unexpected depth from a low key vegetable that usually hides in the crisper drawer, and the furikake adds the kind of umami that will make you crave it.