Disney World's Steak Frites Gets A Bold Twist — Here's How To Copy It At Home

The words "this just in from Disney" typically means a new film is about to hit theaters. Today, however, we're shining the spotlight on one knockout dish straight from Disney's heralded food scene. The Daily Poutine, a popular Disney Springs restaurant, dropped a sophisticated, steakhouse-inspired take on classic steak frites and it belongs on your radar.

At The Daily Poutine, all of the dishes share a common base — thick-cut fries — as per the eatery's titular "poutine." But instead of squeaky cheese curds and gravy, these reimagined fries are loaded with a elevated array of flank steak, chimichurri, Bearnaise sauce, sweety drop pepper, and grated Parmesan (all for $12.99).

Luckily, The Daily Poutine isn't in Tasting Table's roundup of the 13 Disney restaurants that are the hardest to get into, so foodies should have ample opportunity to dig into the good stuff during their next Disney vacation. Alternatively, for non-Disney-goers, budget-conscious gourmands, and anyone everyone else craving the dish, these loaded steak frites are fairly easy to recreate at home. Simply grab a bag of store-bought frozen french fries and throw 'em in the oven. As for the toppings, combine steak with chimichurri, (we recommend taking a cue from our chimichurri steak bites recipe, which comes together in just 10 minutes), and add some lush, creamy béarnaise sauce to tie it all together.