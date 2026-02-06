Uber Eats' 2026 Super Bowl Commercial Is The First Of Its Kind

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you loved reading Choose Your Own Adventure books as a kid, Uber Eats' 2026 Super Bowl commercial is extremely relevant to your interests. The commercial, which is the first-ever Super Bowl ad of its kind, borrows from both the incredibly popular '80s and '90s book series as well as similar trends adopted by Black Mirror's "Bandersnatch" and the "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" episode "Kimmy vs. the Reverend." Uber Eats invites customers to create their own highly personalized Super Bowl LX commercial featuring celebrities like Bradley Cooper, Amelia Dimoldenberg, Parker Posey, Matthew McConaughey, and Addison Rae. At the end of your experience, you may be able to finally answer the question, "is football selling food?"

The campaign combines two classic Super Bowl traditions: food and wild novelty ads filled with celebs. According to Uber Eats, there are over 1,000 different possibilities to choose from, as well as 36+ hours of video content featuring 40 possible wacky combinations of football- and food-themed tropes. If your favorite part of the Super Bowl is the commercials, or if you care more about the food than the party, you're in for a tasty treat.