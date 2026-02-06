Uber Eats' 2026 Super Bowl Commercial Is The First Of Its Kind
If you loved reading Choose Your Own Adventure books as a kid, Uber Eats' 2026 Super Bowl commercial is extremely relevant to your interests. The commercial, which is the first-ever Super Bowl ad of its kind, borrows from both the incredibly popular '80s and '90s book series as well as similar trends adopted by Black Mirror's "Bandersnatch" and the "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" episode "Kimmy vs. the Reverend." Uber Eats invites customers to create their own highly personalized Super Bowl LX commercial featuring celebrities like Bradley Cooper, Amelia Dimoldenberg, Parker Posey, Matthew McConaughey, and Addison Rae. At the end of your experience, you may be able to finally answer the question, "is football selling food?"
The campaign combines two classic Super Bowl traditions: food and wild novelty ads filled with celebs. According to Uber Eats, there are over 1,000 different possibilities to choose from, as well as 36+ hours of video content featuring 40 possible wacky combinations of football- and food-themed tropes. If your favorite part of the Super Bowl is the commercials, or if you care more about the food than the party, you're in for a tasty treat.
How to make your own Uber Eats Super Bowl ad
To create your own ad, scan the QR code here, which will take you to the Uber Eats app. You'll need to log in or create an account, though you won't have to add any payment information. You'll then have the chance to choose your opening scene for your totally unique Super Bowl commercial. Start by choosing a specific food or accessory for your party table, then pick a sweet or savory food. Next, choose your game day platter, pick a side, and finally, select from six optional surprise elements that will be thrown into your ad.
Once you work your way through these four categories, the app will generate your ad. You can watch it in the app, but Uber Eats will also email it to the address on your account along with a special discount code (while supplies last). If you manage to snag a discount, use it to order some last-minute Super Bowl food from Uber Eats, or get everything you need to create one of our best three-ingredient recipes for your Super Bowl Sunday. Uber Eats will also run a 60-second ad during the second quarter of Super Bowl LX. The ad stars Matthew McConaughey, Bradley Cooper, and Parker Posey, and features McConaughey explaining his conspiracy theory that football was only created as a way to advertise food.