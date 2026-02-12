The Best Sandwich From Walmart's Marketside Deli Line Is An Italian-Inspired Favorite

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Walmart sells a lot of items, from store-brand frozen meals that rival name-brand options to an array of ice cream flavors that will have you saying, "Ben & Jerry's, who?" However, one of the most under-appreciated sections of the store is its grab-and-go prepared foods selection, located near the front of the store. It's the place that you'll want to visit if you forgot to pack lunch for the day or are craving something a little more hearty than a candy bar while you're out running errands. Tasting Table's taster visited the section to sample and rank 12 of its Marketside Deli sandwiches. They found that there was one clear winner: the Italian Hero.

The Italian Hero is filled with hard salami, tavern ham, hot capicola, and pepperoni — offering the perfect marriage of salty and savory. The meats' co-star, cheese, also plays an important role; the provolone adds milky contrast, while the four-cheese roll, as our taste tester said, "takes the entire sandwich to another level." But the good things don't stop there: While the other sandwiches came with packs of mustard and mayo, this one offered a hot pepper relish, which our taster said resembled the Jimmy Peppers at popular sandwich chain Jimmy John's. All in all, this hearty masterpiece of a sandwich was a triumph — an impressive feat for a grocery store like Walmart.