Say Farewell To Bland Ramen With A Pantry Ingredient Fix Full Of Savory Goodness

Instant ramen noodles are a lot of things: cheap, easy to make, and filling. The one thing that they usually don't deliver on, though, is flavor depth. Even if you purchase a reliable packaged ramen brand, most of the time, you are just getting noodles swimming in an overly salty broth. Sure, you can turn to some instant ramen upgrades, but that kind of defeats the purpose of having "instant" anything — right?

Luckily, there is an easy way to give your noodles an edge without having to go through too much trouble — and you may just already have a packet of it on hand. We're talking about onion soup mix — the same stuff used to make homemade-ish sour cream and onion dip. This mix, which is sold by brands like Lipton, is made with a savory medley of chicken fat, garlic, herbs and spices, and thickeners. It'll offer your ramen a powerful, salty, savory punch that brings the existing flavor notes more into focus and adds dimension to an otherwise underwhelming quick meal.