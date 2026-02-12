Say Farewell To Bland Ramen With A Pantry Ingredient Fix Full Of Savory Goodness
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Instant ramen noodles are a lot of things: cheap, easy to make, and filling. The one thing that they usually don't deliver on, though, is flavor depth. Even if you purchase a reliable packaged ramen brand, most of the time, you are just getting noodles swimming in an overly salty broth. Sure, you can turn to some instant ramen upgrades, but that kind of defeats the purpose of having "instant" anything — right?
Luckily, there is an easy way to give your noodles an edge without having to go through too much trouble — and you may just already have a packet of it on hand. We're talking about onion soup mix — the same stuff used to make homemade-ish sour cream and onion dip. This mix, which is sold by brands like Lipton, is made with a savory medley of chicken fat, garlic, herbs and spices, and thickeners. It'll offer your ramen a powerful, salty, savory punch that brings the existing flavor notes more into focus and adds dimension to an otherwise underwhelming quick meal.
What can't this soup mix do?
This soup mix, which can also be used to elevate a rice-based side dish, is incredibly versatile, especially when it comes to flavoring instant ramen. For one, you can use it for any number of ramen flavors — including chicken, soy sauce, shrimp, and beef. You don't have to add much to reap the benefits of its flavor, either. Ramen packets are plenty salty on their own, so you may want to only use part of one of the packets, in addition to some of the soup mix, to prevent over-salting your ramen. It's best to taste and add more as needed, rather than try to remedy a broth that's way too salty.
Its flavor is also neutral enough that it can coexist with other tasty ramen additions. Sliced grilled chicken would help amplify the flavor of the chicken fat in the soup mix (as well as its general savoriness), while adding a fresh element, like sauteed bok choi or chopped green onions, would balance out its flavor even more.