Lipton Onion Soup Mix Is Your Secret For The Best Side Dish Flavor Boost

If your typical line-up of side dishes is lacking flavor or feeling a little uninspired, it might be time to raid the pantry for one of the most reliable seasoning shortcuts out there: Lipton's Recipe Secrets Onion Soup Mix. The blend of dried onions, spices, and savory herbs might have been made for using as a base in any one of our 41 best soup recipes, but it's arguably even better as a flavor booster in classic sides, such as rice.

Take Lipton's own Golden Onion Rice recipe. It's proof that a humble packet of soup mix can transform plain white rice into something rich, buttery, and deeply savory with almost no effort at all. The mix eliminates the need for extra spices or lengthy preparation techniques. Just stir the dried seasonings into a pot of water with a pat of butter and let the flavors infuse into the grains. The result is a tender, yellow-hued rice dish with a depth of flavor that would otherwise take countless ingredients and hours to build. As a bonus, this flavor-packed rice also lends itself as an awesome accompaniment to all sorts of dishes.