Lipton Onion Soup Mix Is Your Secret For The Best Side Dish Flavor Boost
If your typical line-up of side dishes is lacking flavor or feeling a little uninspired, it might be time to raid the pantry for one of the most reliable seasoning shortcuts out there: Lipton's Recipe Secrets Onion Soup Mix. The blend of dried onions, spices, and savory herbs might have been made for using as a base in any one of our 41 best soup recipes, but it's arguably even better as a flavor booster in classic sides, such as rice.
Take Lipton's own Golden Onion Rice recipe. It's proof that a humble packet of soup mix can transform plain white rice into something rich, buttery, and deeply savory with almost no effort at all. The mix eliminates the need for extra spices or lengthy preparation techniques. Just stir the dried seasonings into a pot of water with a pat of butter and let the flavors infuse into the grains. The result is a tender, yellow-hued rice dish with a depth of flavor that would otherwise take countless ingredients and hours to build. As a bonus, this flavor-packed rice also lends itself as an awesome accompaniment to all sorts of dishes.
Take seasoned rice up a notch with the right pairings
The Lipton-seasoned rice can fare well with anything from tenderloin beef roast to our herb-roasted chicken recipe, making it a reliable and versatile go-to side dish. Even if you're serving it alongside a main dish with bold flavors — like a garlic and herb pork tenderloin or zesty BBQ chicken — the rice acts a perfect backdrop, soaking up and amplifying every bit of flavor. You can also double down on the onion profile by seasoning your protein of choice with the same soup mix. Otherwise, whisk a little into a homemade gravy to really tie the dish together.
Lipton's Recipe Secrets Onion Soup Mix is a pantry staple that also opens the door to quick, flavorful variations. To build on the savory rice base, you can stir in sautéed mushrooms, caramelized onions, or a handful of frozen peas at the end of cooking. Add a splash of Worcestershire sauce for an umami kick, toss in chopped herbs for freshness, or melt in a little shredded cheese at the end for a creamy finish. You could even use the soup mix to season the broth when making a risotto-style side for an easier spin on a slow-stir classic. No matter how you use it, Lipton's Recipe Secrets Onion Soup Mix makes plain rice feel like a side worth showing off.