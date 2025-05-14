8 Maruchan Instant Ramen Flavors, Ranked Worst To Best

Ask any college kid: There is no better or easier ultra-cheap dorm room meal than instant ramen. It's great for messily slurping down as a snack, but with a few additional ingredients, it can easily be made into a meal. It may not exactly be the most nutritious choice, but when it's the end of the month and you're waiting on a paycheck, or it's 2 a.m. and you need to get something in your stomach without making a fast food run, cooking instant ramen in your dorm room always has you covered.

Of course, there are different instant ramen brands to choose from, but Maruchan just happens to be my favorite. The brand makes a variety of flavors, so I wanted to try and rank them from worst to best. Honestly, a lot of these flavors taste a lot more similar to one another than you might think, but some are especially delicious, while others are ultimately just forgettable.

So, whether you're looking for the base of your next budget meal or you're just interested in stocking your pantry with a new flavor of your favorite comfort food, you're in the right place. This is Maruchan instant ramen flavors, ranked worst to best.