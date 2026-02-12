Is HDPE Better Than LDPE For Plastic Cutting Boards? What To Know Before Adding To Your Cart

If you're in the market for a new cutting board, don't just choose the cutest one without doing a little research first. Most plastic cutting boards are made from either high-density polyethylene (HDPE) thermoplastic, or low-density polyethylene (LDPE). Understanding the differences between these two types of plastic boards can help you make the safest choice for your home, and ensure you get the best cutting board for your needs.

HDPE is an FDA- and NSF-approved cutting board material. It is rigid, hard, and available in a range of thicknesses, colors, and designs. It is non-porous, which means that it is less likely to harbor dangerous bacteria, absorb odors, or develop stains. HDPE cutting boards are also easier to keep clean, and some are even dishwasher safe up to 200 degrees Fahrenheit. Since they are more resistant to impact, knife damage, and other scratches and gouges, they may last longer. They can withstand heavy-duty daily use without becoming seriously damaged.

LDPE is a softer plastic that is less rigid and more flexible, and also less damaging to knives. It is also non-porous, but it is more susceptible to scratches and damage, and can melt or get warped in high heat. For that reason, it's best used for short-term or light tasks. LDPE boards are also great for transferring chopped vegetables to a pot or pan on the stove, or for using a color-coding system to keep raw meat separate from other ingredients you're preparing. It may not stand up to heavy daily use.