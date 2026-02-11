The Costco Bakery Pastry That Freezes Surprisingly Well, According To Customers
Costco's food court may be incredibly popular, especially on social media, but don't sleep on the bakery. And, if you're a pastry lover, the Costco almond croissant is a must-buy. Not only are we huge fans, but customers have also left plenty of rave reviews. An Instagram user even proclaimed it as the most delicious dessert, enthusing, "They're soft, they're buttery and they're flakey," while also clarifying, "These ones are not overly sweet." A Redditor similarly thought these croissants were better than a local bakery's variety.
However, in true Costco fashion, these croissants are both huge and come in a gigantic 6-pack. To that effect, one Instagram commenter warned, "I love these but they don't age well — eat within the first couple of days after purchase." If you're purchasing as a single person or simply don't want to eat half a dozen croissants over the course of a few days, these almond croissants reportedly freeze well. "These keep great in the freezer," one Redditor enthused. "I come home, put them in sandwich bags and then put those in a freezer bag."
If stored properly, frozen pastries will keep for up to two months before starting to degrade in flavor and texture. If you want to be extra careful, you could wrap each croissant in Saran wrap before double bagging them. Furthermore, it's best to freeze the pastries you won't eat within the first couple of days the moment you get them home. That way, when you defrost the almond croissants months later, they'll taste just as fresh as the day you bought them.
Defrosting, heating, and serving Costco's almond croissants
Now that you know you can store Costco's delectable almond croissants in the freezer to enjoy at your leisure, you should also know the best ways to defrost them. One Redditor takes "one or two out the night before [or] a few hours before we have them with coffee." Indeed, you can thaw croissants in their freezer bags in your fridge the night before too. Another Redditor suggested defrosting them in the microwave wrapped in a damp paper towel, using the defrost setting, checking every 15 seconds to ensure the croissant doesn't become hard or tough. However, a microwave might sabotage all those irresistible flakes.
Once fully thawed, simply stick the almond croissants in a toaster oven for 5 to 10 minutes at 350 degrees Fahrenheit. If you don't have time to defrost, place the croissants in an air fryer at 320 degrees Fahrenheit for 10 to 15 minutes. Even if you do thaw them overnight, a quick stint in the oven or air fryer will warm them and restore their delectably flakey glory. As for serving ideas, these almond croissants are the perfect pairing for your morning or afternoon coffee. You can pick up some pretty delicious whole bean coffee from Costco itself for this classic pairing. Or, add a scoop of vanilla ice cream for a decadent dessert.