The Costco Bakery Pastry That Freezes Surprisingly Well, According To Customers

Costco's food court may be incredibly popular, especially on social media, but don't sleep on the bakery. And, if you're a pastry lover, the Costco almond croissant is a must-buy. Not only are we huge fans, but customers have also left plenty of rave reviews. An Instagram user even proclaimed it as the most delicious dessert, enthusing, "They're soft, they're buttery and they're flakey," while also clarifying, "These ones are not overly sweet." A Redditor similarly thought these croissants were better than a local bakery's variety.

However, in true Costco fashion, these croissants are both huge and come in a gigantic 6-pack. To that effect, one Instagram commenter warned, "I love these but they don't age well — eat within the first couple of days after purchase." If you're purchasing as a single person or simply don't want to eat half a dozen croissants over the course of a few days, these almond croissants reportedly freeze well. "These keep great in the freezer," one Redditor enthused. "I come home, put them in sandwich bags and then put those in a freezer bag."

If stored properly, frozen pastries will keep for up to two months before starting to degrade in flavor and texture. If you want to be extra careful, you could wrap each croissant in Saran wrap before double bagging them. Furthermore, it's best to freeze the pastries you won't eat within the first couple of days the moment you get them home. That way, when you defrost the almond croissants months later, they'll taste just as fresh as the day you bought them.