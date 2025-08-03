How To Use The Microwave Defrost Setting Correctly (And Safely)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

We know the defrost button is on just about every microwave, but most home chefs are stumped on how to use it optimally. While the scientific inner workings can get complicated, the process is not. To properly defrost any food without complex calculations, use this rule of thumb: For each pound of frozen food, add eight to 10 minutes to the defrosting time. If you're thawing 2 pounds of burger meat, for example, go for 16 minutes total. If you're bringing a 5-pound brisket to room temperature, the defrosting process takes about 50 minutes. This obviously takes a lot longer than it would to simply reheat the same foods as leftovers, but it beats waiting a whole day for food to thaw in the fridge — and with much more predictable results.

When you select the defrost setting, it automatically turns the power level down to 20% to 30%, which ensures your food thaws instead of cooks. It all has to do with a special device in your machine known as the magnetron, which transmits electromagnetic waves into your food, creating heat. Hitting the defrost button limits the frequency at which the magnetron runs, which means slow, even warming for your deeply chilled cuisine.