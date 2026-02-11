This Old-School Dish Is Basically Lobster Ravioli — Without The Pasta

A simple search for the best way to cook lobster will lead you down many different paths: boiled, steamed, poached, roasted, or placed in a sous vide machine to cook low and slow. Not many modern recipes will ask you to pound it into a paste or chop it up fine. Believe it or not, though, that's how they rolled in back in the day — we're talking hundreds of years ago, when lobsters were abundant and the meat was treated with far less respect than it is today. A great example of this is lobster ravioli, where this premium meat is chopped up into small pieces and stuffed into pasta. Or even the lesser-known lobster farces (or farci), an old-school dish which is basically lobster ravioli without the pasta.

According to a recipe from the "Larger Cookery Book Of Extra Recipes," written by renowned food inventor Agnes Marshall and first published in 1902 (via Chest of Books), this is how lobster farces was prepared: "Pound till smooth four ounces of cooked lobster, four boned anchovies, a teaspoonful of anchovy essence, a dust of coralline pepper, half an ounce of butter, four ounces of Panard [a mixture of butter and flour used for binding]; add a few drops of liquid carmine and two whole raw eggs, rub through a wire sieve and use."

Here's where the recipes for lobster ravioli and farces deviated. The lobster mix for ravioli is placed between two sheets of pasta and boiled. For farces, a vintage seafood dish that has quietly vanished, the mix may be stuffed into rolled-up fillets of fish or even the lobster's own shell.