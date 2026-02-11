This Perfect Soup Starter Is An Affordable Aldi Pantry Staple
As soon as the weather takes on a chilly edge, and until the heat of summer is in full effect, nothing hits the spot quite like a pot of soup. Soup also happens to be one of the easiest things to cook, especially if you have a flavor-building shortcut so that you don't have to start quite from scratch. All it takes to really jump-start a warming pot of soup is a jar of Aldi's Specially Selected Vodka Pasta Sauce.
You may have heard of the three-ingredient tomato soup hack, where you build a quick soup from leftover marinara sauce, a light broth of your choice, and cream, but this trick does it one better. Because vodka sauce is already made with both tomatoes and cream, as well as all of the other important flavor components, all you really need to add in order to turn it into a tasty tomato soup is a little bit of broth.
Just like that, it is ready to warm your bones and provide the perfect accompaniment to a grilled cheese sandwich. But if you want to get a bit creative, there are lots of other simple additions that you can make to turn this soup trick into something special. Here's what you should know.
How to gussy up your two-ingredient Vodka sauce soup
The simplest way to give this soup a bit of flair is with a nice garnish. A swirl of extra cream around the bowl both leaves it looking lovely and adds a touch of decadence. Any soup benefits from a bit of textural contrast as well, so making a batch of homemade croutons to sprinkle over the top can really elevate things. Even just a dash of fresh herbs in the simmering soup or over the finished dish will add a layer of complexity to the aroma.
If you want to turn your vodka sauce into a complete meal, consider taking inspiration from this three-ingredient tomato gnocchi soup recipe. A few handfuls of spinach add nutrients to the dish, while the pillowy gnocchi make it more filling. Really, any kind of pasta you have around can go into the pot to soften as it simmers and bulks out the meal. Look also to this creamy tomato tortellini soup for inspiration. A bowl of creamy tomato soup filled with tender little cheesy pasta packets is the kind of dish that fits the dinner bill any night of the week.
Soup is always a good way to use whatever leftovers are in the fridge, and this recipe is no different. For example, if you have some cooked lentils and vegetables in the fridge, tossing them in this pot gives you a roasted veggie and tomato lentil soup in less time than it would take to microwave a lasagna. Whatever you've got — cooked meats, grains, or veggies — there isn't much that doesn't fit with this quick creamy tomato soup base.