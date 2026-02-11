This Perfect Soup Starter Is An Affordable Aldi Pantry Staple

As soon as the weather takes on a chilly edge, and until the heat of summer is in full effect, nothing hits the spot quite like a pot of soup. Soup also happens to be one of the easiest things to cook, especially if you have a flavor-building shortcut so that you don't have to start quite from scratch. All it takes to really jump-start a warming pot of soup is a jar of Aldi's Specially Selected Vodka Pasta Sauce.

You may have heard of the three-ingredient tomato soup hack, where you build a quick soup from leftover marinara sauce, a light broth of your choice, and cream, but this trick does it one better. Because vodka sauce is already made with both tomatoes and cream, as well as all of the other important flavor components, all you really need to add in order to turn it into a tasty tomato soup is a little bit of broth.

Just like that, it is ready to warm your bones and provide the perfect accompaniment to a grilled cheese sandwich. But if you want to get a bit creative, there are lots of other simple additions that you can make to turn this soup trick into something special. Here's what you should know.