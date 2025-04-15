The 3-Ingredient Hack That Will Turn Your Marinara Sauce Into Tomato Soup

It's not terribly difficult to make homemade tomato soup — that is, if you have the time and all of the ingredients in the pantry. If you don't have the extra time to make it from scratch, there's one household staple ingredient that can make it quicker to get on the dinner table — and it's not canned tomato soup. You'll want to start with your favorite store-bought marinara sauce with two other relatively common ingredients to make it happen.

All you need to combine with the jar of marinara sauce to start is chicken stock and heavy cream to make an easy, creamy pot of tomato soup. The marinara will work as the base of the soup, and it's ideal to choose a variety that has some seasonings or herbs to easily add flavor. Marinara is on the thicker side, so the addition of the chicken stock will help achieve that soupy consistency. A bit of heavy cream will smooth out the soup and give it creaminess and flavor to temper the flavors in the marinara. Of course, you might need a little salt and black pepper, but these three ingredients will turn out a pot of tomato soup quickly.