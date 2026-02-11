Air Fryer Zucchini Chips Only Need 3 Ingredients For The Crispiest Result

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Gearing up for game day requires a strong snack selection. While chips and dip are a requisite, there are plenty of unique ways to change up this classic pairing to suit more modern tastes. Starting with minimal ingredients and finishing with a plate of air-fried perfection, it takes just sliced zucchini, grated Parmesan cheese, and Italian seasoned breadcrumbs to prepare a three-ingredient air fryer zucchini chips recipe.

This three-ingredient recipe is perfect for those who want to include more wholesome nutrition in their snacktime. It's easy to prepare and even more fun to eat. Start with preheating your air fryer if needed and slicing your zucchini into rounds that will be thick enough to stand up to the air frying process but thin enough to make for a pleasing bite-sized chip. Next, toss the sliced zucchini in the oil of your choosing with salt and pepper just lightly enough so that the pieces are sufficiently coated.

Finely grate the Parmesan cheese and combine it with the Italian breadcrumbs, and then press the oiled zucchini rounds into this mixture to let it fully stick. Add the zucchini chips to your air fryer in a single layer, leaving adequate room between the slices, and fry for around eight minutes at 400 degrees Fahrenheit, turning the chips halfway through. This veggie-rich appetizer will quickly become your new favorite food, perfect for pairing with a variety of dips and more.