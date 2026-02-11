Air Fryer Zucchini Chips Only Need 3 Ingredients For The Crispiest Result
Gearing up for game day requires a strong snack selection. While chips and dip are a requisite, there are plenty of unique ways to change up this classic pairing to suit more modern tastes. Starting with minimal ingredients and finishing with a plate of air-fried perfection, it takes just sliced zucchini, grated Parmesan cheese, and Italian seasoned breadcrumbs to prepare a three-ingredient air fryer zucchini chips recipe.
This three-ingredient recipe is perfect for those who want to include more wholesome nutrition in their snacktime. It's easy to prepare and even more fun to eat. Start with preheating your air fryer if needed and slicing your zucchini into rounds that will be thick enough to stand up to the air frying process but thin enough to make for a pleasing bite-sized chip. Next, toss the sliced zucchini in the oil of your choosing with salt and pepper just lightly enough so that the pieces are sufficiently coated.
Finely grate the Parmesan cheese and combine it with the Italian breadcrumbs, and then press the oiled zucchini rounds into this mixture to let it fully stick. Add the zucchini chips to your air fryer in a single layer, leaving adequate room between the slices, and fry for around eight minutes at 400 degrees Fahrenheit, turning the chips halfway through. This veggie-rich appetizer will quickly become your new favorite food, perfect for pairing with a variety of dips and more.
Enjoying your air-fried zucchini chips
These three-ingredient air fryer zucchini chips are excellent on their own or included in a spread of vegetarian chips and dips. For example, try preparing a protein-packed ranch snack dip recipe using cottage cheese and savory herbs and spices. All the great veggie and cheese flavors mixed together will elevate your snacktime beyond the basic to new heights of delicious and nutritious possibilities.
If your diet also includes animal proteins, amp up these air fryer zucchini chips with an extra special topping of bacon bits. You can use freshly chopped pieces of bacon or grab a bag of fully cooked, real bacon pieces as an accompaniment. For more savory flavors, add garlic powder to your breadcrumb and Parmesan cheese mixture to elevate the coating for your chips. Alternatively, you can make your own toum garlic spread in which to dip the zucchini chips.
These fried zucchini chips are also ideal for matching with more decadent dips and dishes. Make a two-ingredient game day dip using Velveeta and canned Hormel chili with no beans for an extra hearty snack. Air-fried zucchini chips will provide a lovely touch of vegetable goodness to contend with the heavier dip. However you choose to enjoy these simple squash chips, they're sure to be the star of your snack table.