You Can Throw This Crowd-Pleasing 2-Ingredient Game Day Dip Together In Seconds
Whether you're getting ready to root for your favorite team or spend an afternoon watching commercials in between sports, having a reliable game day menu is of the utmost importance. Game day snacking typically requires a fair amount of preparation and forethought to put together a spread that's worthy of a touchdown dance. This year, consider foregoing your usual three-ingredient chili dip in favor of an even quicker and simpler alternative. This game day dip is a dynamic duo of Velveeta and canned Hormel chili, no beans, that comes together in a matter of mere seconds.
All you need is one package of Velveeta and one can of Hormel chili in a roughly equal ratio. Melt the two in the microwave and stir together for an unbeatable crowd favorite. Elevate this recipe by using larger quantities of the two ingredients and combining them in a slow cooker that keeps warm throughout the course of your event. Though Velveeta is not, in fact, real cheese, it provides a wonderfully creamy texture and cheese-like taste that's perfectly complemented by the savory and beefy elements of the canned Hormel chili.
The best part of this two-ingredient dip is its minimalism. With a picture-perfect pairing of ingredients and the ease of warming the two together, the only question left is what to serve with it. Let your creativity come alive with several store-bought accompaniments that will make this game-day dip a must-have from now on.
Tips for serving a game day chili cheese dip
There are many fun ways to serve this game-day dip. Turn up the heat with a sprinkle of red pepper flakes or a float of buffalo or hot sauce on top. If you're serving the dip in a bowl, add some color with a garnish of chopped green onions. Even a dollop of sour cream will make this simple dip look a little bit fancier.
As far as what to use for dipping, there are plenty of options. You can choose to lean into the cheese-style or beefy flavors present in either of the two ingredients or try a pleasant contrasting dipper. For example, a package of chili cheese Fritos corn chips is pretty much the ultimate pairing for this dip. Not only do these chips mirror the ingredients of the dip, but they are also shaped to hold up to its hearty consistency. In contrast, celery, jicama, or carrot sticks are good choices for dippers that add a bit of wholesome nutritional value to the mix.
Get extra by using this chili cheese dip as a complement to your favorite breaded and fried foods. Try dipping chicken tenders, taquitos, or even a batch of homemade fried pickle chips into your Velveeta and chili dip for a taste sensation. Whomever you're cheering for this game day, the biggest winner of all will be a thoughtful and easy two-ingredient chili cheese dip.