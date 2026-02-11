The One-Pot Meal From The Depression Era That Turns Beef Into A Hearty Dinner

Don't get it twisted — hobos, tramps, and bums are not the same. A "hobo" travels in search of gig work, while a "tramp" simply travels (not seeking work), and a "bum" neither travels nor works. Today, we're giving reprise to a beefy, vintage one-pot meal that deserves a comeback: Mulligan stew, a dish that largely emerged from the Depression Era's "hobo" culture.

Historically, hobos were a wave of migrant workers across America between the Civil War and the Great Depression. Per the lore, the stew's name comes from the outdated Irish slang term "Mulligan" (a common Irish surname), which colloquially refers to any regular man. Even before the Depression officially hit in 1929, Mulligan stew (aka "community stew") found its origins in the American hobo camps of the early 20th century. A 1900 newspaper (via Reference.org) outlines the egalitarian division-of-labor process of "making a Mulligan" in a "hobo jungle" campsite — one person builds the fire, while another person is tasked with finding meat, and another finds potatoes, and on and on: "If a chicken can be stolen, so much the better. The whole outfit is placed in [a large can] and boiled until it is done. If one of the men is successful in procuring 'Java,' an oyster can is used for a coffee tank, and this is also put on the fire to boil." Other iterations coat the beef chunks in flour for richer browning and added thickness.