The Overnight Oats Ingredient You Should Never Skip

Breakfast doesn't have to be boring thanks to the nearly unlimited options for overnight oats recipes. A basic combination of rolled oats and the milk of your choosing is all you need to set up the foundation of this morning meal. To this, you can add sweeteners like honey, maple syrup, or agave nectar as well as fruits, nuts, or any other ingredients to round out your bowl. One of the biggest mistakes you're making with overnight oats, though, is skipping the spices and seasonings.

Salt is a must to bring out the flavor of your overnight oats, but it would be a mistake to stop there. Whether you prefer your overnight oats to be sweet, savory, or a unique "swalty" combination, the key to achieving your desired taste and texture is not to skimp on seasonings. Even a simple dash of cinnamon can provide a lovely warming sensation and flavor for your oats, which would be perfectly accented with the addition of complementary fruits and nuts like apples, raisins, or chopped walnuts.

Spices and seasonings can significantly improve the overall flavor of your overnight oats. Depending on which ones you use, this can even affect the texture and consistency of your dish. For example, a portion of cracked black pepper and earthy dried green herbs can give your overnight oats a bit of heat and savory crunch. As always, add your seasonings slowly and taste as you go so as not to overwhelm the dish.