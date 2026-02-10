The Overnight Oats Ingredient You Should Never Skip
Breakfast doesn't have to be boring thanks to the nearly unlimited options for overnight oats recipes. A basic combination of rolled oats and the milk of your choosing is all you need to set up the foundation of this morning meal. To this, you can add sweeteners like honey, maple syrup, or agave nectar as well as fruits, nuts, or any other ingredients to round out your bowl. One of the biggest mistakes you're making with overnight oats, though, is skipping the spices and seasonings.
Salt is a must to bring out the flavor of your overnight oats, but it would be a mistake to stop there. Whether you prefer your overnight oats to be sweet, savory, or a unique "swalty" combination, the key to achieving your desired taste and texture is not to skimp on seasonings. Even a simple dash of cinnamon can provide a lovely warming sensation and flavor for your oats, which would be perfectly accented with the addition of complementary fruits and nuts like apples, raisins, or chopped walnuts.
Spices and seasonings can significantly improve the overall flavor of your overnight oats. Depending on which ones you use, this can even affect the texture and consistency of your dish. For example, a portion of cracked black pepper and earthy dried green herbs can give your overnight oats a bit of heat and savory crunch. As always, add your seasonings slowly and taste as you go so as not to overwhelm the dish.
What seasonings to add to your overnight oats
Among the best ingredients to upgrade your overnight oats, warming spices are ideal. Try mixing up cinnamon, cloves, ginger, nutmeg, and a little bit of black pepper to give your overnight oats a chai-spiced twist. Alternatively, you can always grab a jar of chai spice or pumpkin pie spice to streamline your meal preparation. This would also go especially well with a spoonful of plain pumpkin puree for a breakfast filled with fall flavors that you can enjoy any time of year.
Beyond baking spices, there is a lot to be said for savory overnight oats. Often overlooked for sweeter recipes, this can be a great way to start your day, and the seasonings will definitely make all the difference. Try mixing up a batch of overnight oats using bone broth in lieu of milk, and add a portion of poultry seasoning or your favorite spices. Dried herbs like rosemary, thyme, and sage are always an excellent choice, too.
For a mix of sweet and salty tastes, try a carrot cake overnight oats recipe using a mixture of rolled oats, oat milk, and Greek yogurt as the base. To this, add shredded carrots, maple syrup, and vanilla extract, along with ground cinnamon and ginger, which are necessary to give this breakfast its flair and flavor. Make no mistake, seasonings are the backbone of an impressive batch of overnight oats.