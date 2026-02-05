Starbucks Is Celebrating The Olympics With A Hidden Coffee Drink For App Users
On February 6, the 2026 Winter Olympic Games will kick off in Milan and Cortina, Italy. While viewers around the world are getting pumped, Starbucks fans have something extra to get excited about. For customers in the U.S., a new "hidden" coffee drink will drop exclusively on the Starbucks app on the same day the Olympics kick off: the Iced Brown Sugar Honey Americano. This new drink combines Starbucks Blonde Espresso, honey, and a topping of brown sugar cold foam and cinnamon.
A Starbucks representative told Tasting Table that the drink is "inspired by America's coffee legacy." While the coffee chain operates in over 40 countries, the very first Starbucks shop opened in Seattle, Washington, so it's only natural that the drink is inspired by America. Starbucks' representative also added that it's "crafted to energize fans as they cheer for their favorite athletes" — whether you're rooting for Team USA or another country.
Starbucks' plain iced Americano combines three espresso shots with water. If the Iced Brown Sugar Honey version uses the same amount of shots, it will definitely help you jump higher and cheer louder as your favorite team races to a gold medal. The honey will add a nice, smooth sweetness. Meanwhile, Starbucks' brown sugar cold foam is decadent and delightful — it's even ranked as the third best Starbucks cold foam flavor — so it's sure to turn the simple drink into a special experience.
Starbucks is also celebrating the 2026 Winter Olympics with a star-studded commercial
The partnership between Starbucks and the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games doesn't stop at an all-new drink. Starbucks has been named as the Official Coffee Partner of Team USA, and the company has produced a commercial starring the following Olympic and Paralympic athletes: figure skater Amber Glenn, bobsledder Elana Meyers Taylor, Nordic para skier Aaron Pike, and Oksana Masters, a multi-sport athlete and the most decorated Paralympian of all time, with 14 medals to her name.
Titled "The Coffee Run," parts of the cinematic ad were filmed on-site in the European Alps, with the crew crossing almost 700 miles of distance during the shoot. You can check out the film's official page on the Starbucks website for more behind-the-scenes info, including a slideshow featuring the Olympic stars' go-to Starbucks orders. Glenn, for instance, enjoys a caramel macchiato with an extra shot of espresso, while Masters prefers a cappuccino with extra foam and two additional espresso shots, which means you'll be about as caffeinated as they'll be.
The Milano Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games begin a month after the Winter Olympic Games, on March 6. Look out for performances by Team USA athletes during both sets of winter games — ideally while sipping on your festive Iced Brown Sugar Honey Americano.