Starbucks Is Celebrating The Olympics With A Hidden Coffee Drink For App Users

On February 6, the 2026 Winter Olympic Games will kick off in Milan and Cortina, Italy. While viewers around the world are getting pumped, Starbucks fans have something extra to get excited about. For customers in the U.S., a new "hidden" coffee drink will drop exclusively on the Starbucks app on the same day the Olympics kick off: the Iced Brown Sugar Honey Americano. This new drink combines Starbucks Blonde Espresso, honey, and a topping of brown sugar cold foam and cinnamon.

A Starbucks representative told Tasting Table that the drink is "inspired by America's coffee legacy." While the coffee chain operates in over 40 countries, the very first Starbucks shop opened in Seattle, Washington, so it's only natural that the drink is inspired by America. Starbucks' representative also added that it's "crafted to energize fans as they cheer for their favorite athletes" — whether you're rooting for Team USA or another country.

Starbucks' plain iced Americano combines three espresso shots with water. If the Iced Brown Sugar Honey version uses the same amount of shots, it will definitely help you jump higher and cheer louder as your favorite team races to a gold medal. The honey will add a nice, smooth sweetness. Meanwhile, Starbucks' brown sugar cold foam is decadent and delightful — it's even ranked as the third best Starbucks cold foam flavor — so it's sure to turn the simple drink into a special experience.