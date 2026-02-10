The Vintage One-Pot Turkey Dinner That Deserves A Major Revival (Make It Tonight!)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

With budget-conscious cooks turning to Depression-era recipes for inspiration and help stretching their grocery dollars further, vintage is what's for dinner tonight. One-pot meals are an excellent way to keep kitchen clutter and dirty dishes to a minimum while yielding a hearty batch of food sure to satisfy even the most picky palates. If you love poultry, cream sauce, and the comfort of a plate of noodles, look no further than the humble turkey tetrazzini.

Made popular between the 1900s and 1950s, this is a vintage one-pot meal that deserves a comeback. It's low-effort, filling, and a great way to use leftover turkey from a festive dinner. Turkey tetrazzini is prepared using cooked turkey, your favorite type of pasta, vegetables including mushrooms, onions, and garlic, and a sauce made with a base of chicken broth and sour cream.

Everything cooks together in one pot, including the noodles, making this a cinch to prepare and allowing the pasta to become properly infused with the dish's flavors. Take inspiration from Tasting Table's one-pot turkey tetrazzini recipe, which includes dried herbs such as oregano and thyme, frozen peas for added nutrients and color, and shredded Parmesan cheese. There are countless ways to update this vintage recipe to suit modern tastes.