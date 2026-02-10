Leftover Tortillas Shake Up Morning Toast In The Best Way Possible

When you need breakfast on the go, grabbing a quick piece of toast topped with whatever you have on hand is a simple option. But what if there was an even more portable item that has been enjoyed for hundreds of years, is also inexpensive, and is compatible with both sweet and savory toppings? Enter the humble tortilla. Be it butter and jam, peanut butter and sliced fruit, or smashed avocado, you can swap out your morning toast bread with a tortilla — whether you like corn or flour — topped with your toast favorites.

The portability of a tortilla, whether it's open-faced, folded into a quesadilla, or rolled into a taco, is undeniable. After all, Mexicans have been eating tortillas topped with all kinds of foods for as long as Mexico has been a country, with the flatbread's history stretching back to the days of the Aztec Empire. Among the many things you can make with leftover tortillas after the previous night's dinner, using them in place of toast for breakfast is an easy hack that anyone can do.

In my book, nothing beats a hot corn tortilla topped with avocado and a pinch of salt, perhaps with a spoonful of salsa, which is something I've been eating long before avocado toast was a thing. And in Mexican American homes, a flour tortilla hot off the skillet, slathered with butter and sprinkled with sugar and cinnamon, is a snack that has been delighting children for generations. With a little creativity, you can make your own tortilla-based breakfast snack to enjoy at home or even back at the office.