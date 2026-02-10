Tous Les Jours Vs Paris Baguette: What's The Difference?

While both bakeries have French names, both Paris Baguette and Tous Les Jours actually are Korean bakery chains that are rapidly expanding across the globe. Both bakeries rank high on our list of dessert and treat chains, and the two chains share more similarities than differences, given that both offer French-inspired pastries with nods to Korean roots.

Similar to Tous Les Jours, Paris Baguette is a French-style bakery chain that isn't actually French, making things confusing for those not in the know about the wildly popular Korean bakery chains. Tous Les Jours, which translates to "every day" in French, opened in the United States in 2004 and now has over 1,740 locations around the world, with about 110 locations in the U.S.. The chain's offerings are baked fresh daily, and it considers itself a neighborhood bakery that's approachable and affordable for all, where customers can grab and go or linger and enjoy their pastries and coffee in the bakery.

Paris Baguette also strives to serve as a neighborhood bakery, but it's footprint is much larger, with over 250 United States locations, and more than 4,000 locations worldwide. When visiting either a Tous Les Jours or a Paris Baguette bakery, customers grab a tray upon entering, line it with parchment, and pick up tongs before moving on to the glass cases of pastries, where they can fill their trays with any items they please.