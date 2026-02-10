Tous Les Jours Vs Paris Baguette: What's The Difference?
While both bakeries have French names, both Paris Baguette and Tous Les Jours actually are Korean bakery chains that are rapidly expanding across the globe. Both bakeries rank high on our list of dessert and treat chains, and the two chains share more similarities than differences, given that both offer French-inspired pastries with nods to Korean roots.
Similar to Tous Les Jours, Paris Baguette is a French-style bakery chain that isn't actually French, making things confusing for those not in the know about the wildly popular Korean bakery chains. Tous Les Jours, which translates to "every day" in French, opened in the United States in 2004 and now has over 1,740 locations around the world, with about 110 locations in the U.S.. The chain's offerings are baked fresh daily, and it considers itself a neighborhood bakery that's approachable and affordable for all, where customers can grab and go or linger and enjoy their pastries and coffee in the bakery.
Paris Baguette also strives to serve as a neighborhood bakery, but it's footprint is much larger, with over 250 United States locations, and more than 4,000 locations worldwide. When visiting either a Tous Les Jours or a Paris Baguette bakery, customers grab a tray upon entering, line it with parchment, and pick up tongs before moving on to the glass cases of pastries, where they can fill their trays with any items they please.
While offering similar items, Paris Baguette has a larger menu
Paris Baguette offers a range of almost 300 items, which include classic French baked goods like pastries but also sandwiches, donuts, and bagels, most of which are offered in small portions. Out of all it's sweet selections, one Paris Baguette pastry outshines the rest. Similar to Paris Baguette, Tous Les Jours's menu also includes sandwiches, soft breads, flaky pastries, and donuts. Overall, the Paris Baguette menu seems to boast more quantity and diversity of items compared to Tous Les Jours. Compared to Tous Les Jours, Paris Baguette has a wider array of seasonal and holiday-focused items, and it has a larger menu in general compared to its competitor. Tous Les Jours offers more standard coffees, lattes, and tea-based beverages, while Paris Baguette's drink menu has a larger variety of flavored options, like a pink velvet macchiato.
Tous Les Jours leans into it's Korean roots, referring to itself as a French Asian bakery, offering French-style baked foods that incorporate ingredients from traditional Korean cuisine like red bean paste, yuzu, and kimchi. Tous Les Jours makes its pastries in more of a Korean style, meaning that less sugar and butter are used compared to American pastries, yielding a pastry that's lighter in texture. Paris Baguette makes fancy, sophisticated layer cakes, and Soft Cream cakes, which are light in texture due to their fresh cream toppings and frostings. Similarly, Tous Les Jours offers Cloud Cakes, which are layer cakes of light, airy cake layers and a whipped cream frosting, as well as buttercream and mousse cakes, in addition to single slices of a variety of its cakes.