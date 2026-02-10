The Japanese Staple That Makes Pot Roast Far More Interesting

Pot roast is a comfort food dish with a quality on the plate that far outweighs the skill or effort required to make it. A nice chuck roast — or one of the other best cuts of beef for pot roast — seared and simmered alongside a variety of starches and vegetables is simple to prepare and yields the kind of meal that both sticks to your ribs and drives the chill right out of your bones on a winter evening. While a basic recipe is certainly a delicious thing, there are also many single-ingredient additions that can really upgrade your pot roast. One of our favorites might fall outside of what you'd expect to find in your average U.S. pantry, but once you try it, you may be a lifelong convert. We are talking here about Japanese curry blocks.

These store-bought curry mixes are a shelf-stable shortcut to making Japanese curry rice, or kare raisu. Typically, this dish involves cubed meat such as beef or chicken alongside tender carrots and potatoes in a thick, rich gravy flavored with curry powder and other spices. In traditional recipes, the thickness of the gravy is achieved with a roux, but these cubes are an all-in-one offering. Just toss them in the pot with the meat, veggies, and water, and they dissolve into a thick gravy. Of course, they do the same thing when you add them to a pot roast, not only lending extra layers of complexity, but also giving the sauce a delightful unctuousness. You might not have a box of Golden Curry Sauce Mix in your pantry right now, but, well, you probably ought to.