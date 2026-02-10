The Best Bars And Restaurants To Celebrate Mardi Gras In New Orleans

Ever since I first went down to New Orleans for Mardi Gras and the Carnival season in 2011, I was hooked. From Twelfth Night (January 5 or 6) to Fat Tuesday, the city blooms with colors and rhythms as parades with names like Bacchus and Endymion crisscross neighborhoods. Fat Tuesday, the day before Ash Wednesday, is the high point as the Rex and Zulu parades turn the French Quarter into a frenzy. There's nothing like the marching bands, crowds, floats, masks, costumes, and wigs, nothing like Mardi Gras in New Orleans. I've come back most years since.

One thing I've learned about Mardi Gras is that it helps to have a guide: A local who knows the lay of the land. I'm lucky enough to have a few. They taught me that the holiday's a marathon, not a sprint; you need places to cool off, grab drinks, and refuel. The best spots to celebrate on the day are in and around the French Quarter, serve great drinks, might offer delicious bites, and are close to the heart of the action. Beloved by locals and tourists alike, they do what the whole of New Orleans seems to do: invite you to the party.

To determine the best places to celebrate Mardi Gras in the Crescent City, I focused on places in the French Quarter or with easy access to it. Many of these come recommended by local contacts, and are bars that I've been to; others have an online and IRL reputation for great service and lively atmosphere. So with that in mind, here are 10 restaurants and bars in New Orleans you should visit when celebrating Mardi Gras.