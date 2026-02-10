The Best Bars And Restaurants To Celebrate Mardi Gras In New Orleans
Ever since I first went down to New Orleans for Mardi Gras and the Carnival season in 2011, I was hooked. From Twelfth Night (January 5 or 6) to Fat Tuesday, the city blooms with colors and rhythms as parades with names like Bacchus and Endymion crisscross neighborhoods. Fat Tuesday, the day before Ash Wednesday, is the high point as the Rex and Zulu parades turn the French Quarter into a frenzy. There's nothing like the marching bands, crowds, floats, masks, costumes, and wigs, nothing like Mardi Gras in New Orleans. I've come back most years since.
One thing I've learned about Mardi Gras is that it helps to have a guide: A local who knows the lay of the land. I'm lucky enough to have a few. They taught me that the holiday's a marathon, not a sprint; you need places to cool off, grab drinks, and refuel. The best spots to celebrate on the day are in and around the French Quarter, serve great drinks, might offer delicious bites, and are close to the heart of the action. Beloved by locals and tourists alike, they do what the whole of New Orleans seems to do: invite you to the party.
To determine the best places to celebrate Mardi Gras in the Crescent City, I focused on places in the French Quarter or with easy access to it. Many of these come recommended by local contacts, and are bars that I've been to; others have an online and IRL reputation for great service and lively atmosphere. So with that in mind, here are 10 restaurants and bars in New Orleans you should visit when celebrating Mardi Gras.
Royal Street Inn & R Bar
In the middle of Mardi Gras revelry, a good bar serves as a kind of oasis: a place to duck into that welcomes you with a cold drink, friendly bartenders, and lively patrons. Located in the French Quarter, a block away from Bourbon St., Royal Street Inn & R Bar is exactly that kind of place. With its casual décor, including a barber's chair and killer jukebox (featuring New Orleans legends like Louis Armstrong, The Meters, Dr. John, and Trombone Shorty), sidewalk seating, well-made cocktails, and extensive beer list, I can think of few bars better fit for Mardi Gras revelry.
Located close to the route of the Krewe of Zulu parade (one of the biggest on Mardi Gras morning), R Bar is a neighborhood institution and community hub. Serving $4 Miller High Life bottles, $7 to $10 beer on tap, and cocktails ranging from $9 to $13, it's also super affordable. The barber's chair isn't just for show, either; on Monday evenings, there's a shot and haircut special ($20), which is perfect if you need last-minute styling the day before Fat Tuesday. All told, R Bar is the kind of place that I'd undoubtedly make my local if I lived in New Orleans.
https://royalstreetinn.com/pages/bar
(504) 948-7499
1431 Royal St, New Orleans, LA 70116
Cosimo's Bar
Like other bars and restaurants on this list, Cosimo's Bar has a long history. Since first opening doors in 1934, this bar restaurant has become a neighborhood staple, known for its weekly crawfish boils, occasional jazz and traditional music sessions, and classic New Orleans ambiance. Just steps from Bourbon St. in the heart of the French Quarter, it features a gorgeous and expansive mahogany bar, cozy wood paneling, a pool table and dart board, and seating outdoors. With a lively crowd of regulars, locals, and tourists, it's the perfect place to make a pit stop on a busy Fat Tuesday.
Drinks and good times alone can only get you so far on Mardi Gras; you'll need fuel. For that, Cosimo's excels. On their often rotating, creative menu, bar staples like mozzarella sticks, pizza, and wings mingle with authentic tacos and empanadas. When I went, I couldn't get enough of the pork fat fries, tossed in lime, chimichurri sauce, and seasonings with aioli on the side. And of course, Cosimo's serves exceptional cocktails; the sazerac was so good, it was almost a shame the bar served it (as most bars do in New Orleans) in a plastic, to-go cup.
https://www.facebook.com/cosimosbar
(504) 522-9428
1201 Burgundy St., New Orleans, LA 70116
Molly's at the Market
If you're on the hunt for a no-frills, lively dive bar to kick back, Molly's has you covered. The website boasts that it's "known the world over for its signature drinks, strikingly attractive regulars, and earnestly cynical worldview," and based on my experience, it tracks. Located on Decatur St. across from the French Market in the lower French Quarter, it's within striking distance of the major parade routes. Like all good dives, it has a quirky, comfortable décor, with license plates, old posters, and cut stained glass signs adorning the walls. This is an excellent place to fill your cup.
While Molly's doesn't serve food, it has excellent drinks. In addition to the standard array of beer, wine, and liquor options, it features quirky signature cocktails. When we went, my friend recommended the frozen Irish coffee, which the bar is most known for. Creamy, melty, caffeinated, and boozy, it was a delicious pick-me-up. The bar is also affordable, featuring a shot and beer special for $7.50. Since opening in 1974, Molly's has been both a neighborhood staple and a welcoming spot for out-of-towners looking for that authentic French Quarter experience.
https://www.mollysatthemarket.net/
(504) 525-5169
1107 Decatur Street, New Orleans, LA 70116
Coop's Place
If you've worked up a hunger after a few at Molly's at the Market, dash right next door to Coop's Place. This casual Creole fusion restaurant specializes in the kind of fare you come to expect in New Orleans, and the prices are hard to beat. If you're on the hunt for the perfect po' boy, Cajun fried chicken, or traditional jambalaya, this is the stop. I tried the shrimp and crawfish appetizers, which are deep-fried and seasoned to perfection. And if you're feeling more adventurous, try the hard-to-find house specialty, rabbit and sausage jambalaya. You simply can't leave hungry.
In addition to the food, Coop's has a full bar featuring an array of affordable drinks. Local Abita beers are $6.50, and classic mixed drinks, like sazerac or mint juleps, run for $10 to $11. Laid back, casual, and inviting, this bar and restaurant is great for groups. It's a good place to meet up, recharge, and refill between parades and parties. With a lively, mixed crowd of locals and tourists, friendly staff, and devoted regulars, you'll be glad you stopped into Coop's Place.
(504) 525-9053
1109 Decatur St., New Orleans, LA 70116
Buffa's Bar & Restaurant
Buffa's Bar excels in all the ways you need during the festival season. In addition to delicious food and strong drinks, it has a back room with live music seven nights a week. Located on the border of the French Quarter and the Marigny neighborhood, this bar and restaurant is central, a good spot to meet up between parades. Found a few blocks away from the heart of the action in the Quarter, it's beloved by locals and has been around a long time; the bar first opened its doors in 1939. Few places are as authentically New Orleans as this one, and I suspect the regulars would agree.
Like some others on this list, Buffa's has a kitchen that serves pub food and Louisiana classics. I didn't get a chance to taste the fare, but one of my local contacts claims that the Atomic Chuck wings with ghost pepper powder are the best he's ever had. Keep in mind, though, that he's really into spicy foods. Customers on Yelp rave about the redfish po' boy: a blackened redfish filet dressed in sambal, a tangy, spicy Southeast Asian chili sauce. And with an array of well-made cocktails and drinks, this is an excellent place to shed your mask for a while and dig in.
(504) 949-0038
1001 Esplanade Avenue, New Orleans, LA 70116
Saturn Bar
Saturn Bar is a club and music venue in the Bywater neighborhood next to the Marigny. Since it's not as centrally located as others on this list, it's less likely to be overrun with tourists. This means it's a great place to meet locals and get a more authentic New Orleans experience. With its quirky décor, funky and dim lighting, outdoor patio, and stage room with balcony seating, this club hosts an eclectic mix of local performers, from brass bands, jazz groups, and DJs to drag revues. I love dive bars — the way each has unique flair and attracts interesting characters — and Saturn Bar ranks as one of my absolute favorites.
On Mardi Gras, this is a great stop for meeting locals, imbibing, and cutting loose. More for dancing than dining, this club doesn't have a kitchen or serve food. However, it does offer a range of drinks, with local beers (including Abita Amber, a favorite), wine, and a full complement of cocktails; there's something for every kind of thirst. I stuck to beer (my local standby, Abita Amber), but my friends really enjoyed the bar's Tiki-style mixed drinks. Next time I go, I want to try the 9th Ward Zombie, a blend of three kinds of rum (an aged, amber, and 151), lime, and something simply called "Rob's Zombie Mix." Spend some of your Fat Tuesday here, and you'll be rewarded with music, fine company, and an unforgettable time. This bar typifies what Festival Season and New Orleans are all about.
(504) 949-7532
3067 St Claude Ave, New Orleans, LA 70117
Port Of Call
Port Of Call checks multiple boxes for the Mardi Gras reveler; it's close to parade routes, is a neighborhood bar, and offers delicious fare. Situated on the edge of the French Quarter by the Marigny, it has a cozy, wood, mirror, and brick interior with a nautical theme as befits this casual lunch, dinner, and drinking spot. Walking in, you can immediately tell it's been a fixture for locals and tourists alike for decades. This tracks because this restaurant and bar originally opened as a steakhouse in 1963. It's the kind of place that appeals to devoted regulars and excited tourists alike, where kids are welcome, and adults can kick back.
Just because the menu is limited doesn't mean it isn't loaded with delicious, if mostly carnivorous, options. Port of Call still serves steak but excels with its burgers. I've never had the latter, but on Yelp and social media, patrons rave about them and the baked potato loaded with sour cream, cheese, and bacon bits, which you can get on the side. In addition to the standard array of drinks, the drink menu features Tiki cocktails. The menu describes what I had, the Neptune's Monsoon cocktail, as "[A]n old recipe used frequently as a last request by pirates walking the plank." I couldn't tell you what was in it, but it was cold, tangy, and delicious to sip: A Mardi Gras delight.
https://www.portofcallnola.com
(504) 523-0120
838 Esplanade Ave., New Orleans, LA 70116
The Golden Lantern
The Golden Lantern is probably the most decadent and wild of the Mardi Gras bunch. This inclusive LGBTQ+ friendly bar, which is located on Royal St., a block away from Bourbon St. in the French Quarter, regularly features drag performances, DJs, and dancing. The interior décor is eclectic while still being cozy, and it boasts exposed brick, quirky paintings, and neon lighting. With strong drinks and an always lively crowd, this joint seems scientifically engineered to house the excess that defines the Mardi Gras and festival season.
When we stopped into The Golden Lantern on Fat Tuesday, the patrons were dressed to the nines: elaborate costumes, make-up, and sequins. You'll probably want to do the same. However, what makes this the ideal place to spend Fat Tuesday is its balcony, which overlooks what's always a busy intersection in the French Quarter. That makes it the perfect spot to relax and check out the costumes and commotion below, something we partook in while sipping our sazeracs. Open all night, this bar sets a high standard for New Orleans-style decadence. That's saying something in a town that parties like no other.
https://www.thegoldenlanternneworleans.com/
(504) 529-2860
1239 Royal Street, New Orleans, LA 70116
Napoleon House
Unlike other bars and restaurants on this list, Napoleon House, located on Chartres St. in the lower French Quarter, isn't rowdy or raucous. With its rustic, cozy interior and gorgeous courtyard dining area, it's a place for when you need to take a break from the commotion of the Mardi Gras day crowds. Like many of the others, though, this restaurant has a long history. It was originally opened by J. "Uncle Joe" Impastato in 1914, whose family ran it until 2015. Uncle Joe would play opera and classical records for patrons, a tradition that continues to this day. Instead of the jazz, blues, or brass band soundtrack you'd expect, the music of Beethoven and other classical masters is piped in.
Complementing this restaurant's ambiance is a menu featuring classic Cajun, Creole, and New Orleanian cuisine. The ultra-refreshing Pimm's cup, an herby lower alcohol aperitif served over ice, is a signature cocktail here, and there are excellent wines on their list. This is the place if you're looking for an authentic, New Orleans muffaletta sandwich, which comes with Genoa salami, ham, pastrami, Swiss and provolone cheese, and olive salad on slightly crusty, warm bread. I'm no expert, but it was the best I've had. In the middle of Mardi Gras frenzy, you'll need to find places to recharge. With its peerless ambiance and delicious bites and drinks, Napoleon House is one of them.
https://www.napoleonhouse.com/
(504) 524-9752
500 Chartres St., New Orleans, LA 70130
Lafitte's Blacksmith Shop Bar
I never heard of the pirate and Louisiana legend, Jean Lafitte, until I visited New Orleans. In the early 19th century, he raided Spanish ships, established a secret pirate colony, and lived a checkered life of stealing and smuggling. Lafitte and his brother worked out of a blacksmith shop in the French Quarter; according to local legend, this was in the historical building that Lafitte's Blacksmith Shop Bar currently occupies. Like many establishments in the French Quarter, there's a good deal of history to the place, and perhaps even more mythology.
Whether or not this dive bar ever really housed the Lafitte brothers, it feels like a place for pirates. Situated in the heart of the Quarter on Bourbon St., it's cozy and dimly lit because bright lights don't mix well with bourbon. When I stopped by, I stuck to Miller High Life, but the bar has gained a reputation for having fun mixed drinks. On TripAdvisor and social media, patrons shouted out the "Voodoo Daquiri," also known as "Purple Drank," a frozen blended daquiri made with purple grape juice.
While you can't order food here, you're guaranteed a good time with its lively crowd of tourists and locals. Lafitte's Blacksmith Shop Bar is an "X" on the Mardi Gras treasure map; you're bound to find treasure if you dock your ship here.
https://www.lafittesblacksmithshop.com/Homepage.html
(504) 593-9761
941 Bourbon Street, New Orleans, LA 70116
Methodology
New Orleans boasts an incredible multitude of fantastic restaurants and bars; it's a city that loves to eat well, drink, and enjoy culture. Fat Tuesday's parades center on the French Quarter, so I considered location first, prioritizing locations with easy access to the festivities. In addition, it was important to think about the atmosphere and feel of each location, the type of crowd it attracts, beverage options, and any food (if available). Ultimately, I wanted to include bars and restaurants that attract locals and are welcoming, and those that provide a more authentic experience. I also wanted to include a mix of strictly drinking establishments and those that serve food, as even the hardiest of Mardi Gras revelers needs to eat.
I'm lucky enough to have good friends living in New Orleans — musicians, artists, and restaurant and liquor industry professionals — who have given me more insight into the city and its culture. As a freelance writer and remote worker for over a decade, I've made it down there for the Carnival season many times. In the 2010s, I went nearly every year and have made it back down the last two years. The bars and restaurants on this list were recommended to me by my local contacts. I've been to most of them, many on Mardi Gras itself. When it came to restaurants or bars I didn't personally know, I looked to Yelp and social media buzz to get a sense of what people love about them, and regarding pricing, all prices stated above are accurate at the time of writing.