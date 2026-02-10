Use Magnets To Keep Plastic Wrap And Aluminum Foil Neatly Organized
Cardboard boxes of plastic wrap, aluminum foil, and sandwich bags are too ugly and messy to store out on kitchen counters. However, one mistake everyone makes with aluminum foil and plastic wrap boxes is keeping them in shallow silverware drawers. The boxes are often too tall for these drawers, making them hard to close. Plus, as the cardboard bends or degrades, it can make the drawer messy or take up more space than it should. If you want a simpler solution that keeps your plastic wrap and aluminum foil neatly organized and still within reach, we've got you covered.
Just buy some small, round, heavy-duty magnets like these X-bet ultra-strong magnets on Amazon. Open the cardboard box and remove the roll of wrap or foil, then use two of the magnets to stick it to the side of your refrigerator. Put the roll back in the box, and voila — you can grab the box quickly and easily whenever you need it. Plus, your kitchen cutlery drawers can now be used for so much more, such as storing cooking utensils, condiment packets, and jar lids.
If you want a more decorative option, you can choose cute magnets like these colorful, decorative smiley face fridge magnets on Amazon. Attach the boxes to the fridge by the lid so that the magnets are on display. You can also opt for magnetic bag clips like these Kikkerland bag clips on Amazon that come in adorable animal shapes. Just attach the cardboard lid to the clip and stick it on your fridge.
Other magnetic storage options for kitchen wrap
Another handy option for storing kitchen wrap is to use a magnetic paper towel holder. You can easily adapt this parchment paper storage trick for aluminum foil and plastic wrap so that it can be stored on the arm of the paper towel holder. You can also buy a magnetic aluminum foil or plastic wrap dispenser. This Allinside magnetic plastic wrap dispenser with cutter is $37.99 on Amazon. It allows you to store three different boxes of kitchen wrap neatly on the side of your refrigerator. You can pull out pieces and cut them to size right on the storage container. Customer reviews indicate the product works great and is a modern, space-saving solution for boxes of foil and plastic wrap. However, some reviews indicate that not all brands of wrap fit in the storage container.
If both sides of your fridge are against a wall and you don't want to deal with bulky cardboard boxes taking up space on the front of the door, we have another solution. Purchase a magnetic bulletin board and mount it on an out-of-the-way place on your kitchen wall. You can even install a smaller one on the inside of a kitchen cabinet or pantry door. Use the same tips we offer above for attaching boxes of foil and plastic wrap to the magnetic surface. Not using your fridge for storage will give you a chance to finally declutter an area of the kitchen that needs it most.