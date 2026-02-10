Use Magnets To Keep Plastic Wrap And Aluminum Foil Neatly Organized

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Cardboard boxes of plastic wrap, aluminum foil, and sandwich bags are too ugly and messy to store out on kitchen counters. However, one mistake everyone makes with aluminum foil and plastic wrap boxes is keeping them in shallow silverware drawers. The boxes are often too tall for these drawers, making them hard to close. Plus, as the cardboard bends or degrades, it can make the drawer messy or take up more space than it should. If you want a simpler solution that keeps your plastic wrap and aluminum foil neatly organized and still within reach, we've got you covered.

Just buy some small, round, heavy-duty magnets like these X-bet ultra-strong magnets on Amazon. Open the cardboard box and remove the roll of wrap or foil, then use two of the magnets to stick it to the side of your refrigerator. Put the roll back in the box, and voila — you can grab the box quickly and easily whenever you need it. Plus, your kitchen cutlery drawers can now be used for so much more, such as storing cooking utensils, condiment packets, and jar lids.

If you want a more decorative option, you can choose cute magnets like these colorful, decorative smiley face fridge magnets on Amazon. Attach the boxes to the fridge by the lid so that the magnets are on display. You can also opt for magnetic bag clips like these Kikkerland bag clips on Amazon that come in adorable animal shapes. Just attach the cardboard lid to the clip and stick it on your fridge.