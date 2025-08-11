The Parchment Paper Storage Trick You'll Wish You Thought Of Sooner
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
If you're in need of some fresh kitchen organization inspiration, we've got a spot to direct your attention to that you may not have thought much about before. Where are you storing your parchment paper, aluminum foil, wax paper, and plastic wrap? What if you could regain that space — and also make grabbing sheets of whatever you need 10 times faster, easier, and neater — by hanging them?
The boxes these rolls come in are pretty lean, so maybe you've never considered finding them a more efficient home. But one of the biggest kitchen organization mistakes you can make is thinking smaller items don't matter. First of all, you want to ensure everything you use in a day is placed where it makes sense for your routine, and you want to access each little thing easily. Second, this is all a chain reaction. Looking for hacks to increase your counter space? These can start by clearing out a drawer or cabinet, so you can then move something from the counter that would make more sense there. Case in point: Clear out the shelf or drawer where your various rolled items like parchment paper sit and hang them.
All you need is a pair of hooks and a dowel for each, and you can create a game-changing column of foil, paper, and wrap inside a cabinet or pantry door, or on a wall near where you use them. They're out of the way and effortless to grab and tear.
How to hang parchment paper
For a quick, simple, and cheap but durable approach, grab some Command hooks with adhesive strips and Hopelf bamboo dowel rods. Find the spot where you want to hang your roll. Especially if you're hanging multiple rolls, like foil, parchment, and plastic wrap, measure and mark three equally spaced lines where you'll place each. Measure your boxes, too, and hang the hooks where their ends would hit. Cut holes at the boxes' ends and thread the dowels through those as well as the centers of the rolls inside. Hang the dowels and you've got a neat storage solution that keeps your papers and foils out of the way.
This is one of the many brilliant ways to use Command hooks for kitchen organization. But if you don't want to keep the paper or foil box in order to use its serrated edge, consider upgrading to a designated dispenser. This SpaceAid 3-in-1 wrap organizer has slots for three different rolls with labels you can assign each one, plus sliding cutters. Drill a hole in the back at the center top to hang yours. The Kocwell 6-in-1 bamboo organizer also includes slots for plastic bags in different sizes, from snack to gallon, potentially clearing out even more cabinet or drawer space. Whether you DIY it with hooks and dowels or choose a dedicated dispenser, you'll love how efficient hanging these essentials is, as well as being able to regain some precious kitchen space.