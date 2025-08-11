The Parchment Paper Storage Trick You'll Wish You Thought Of Sooner

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you're in need of some fresh kitchen organization inspiration, we've got a spot to direct your attention to that you may not have thought much about before. Where are you storing your parchment paper, aluminum foil, wax paper, and plastic wrap? What if you could regain that space — and also make grabbing sheets of whatever you need 10 times faster, easier, and neater — by hanging them?

The boxes these rolls come in are pretty lean, so maybe you've never considered finding them a more efficient home. But one of the biggest kitchen organization mistakes you can make is thinking smaller items don't matter. First of all, you want to ensure everything you use in a day is placed where it makes sense for your routine, and you want to access each little thing easily. Second, this is all a chain reaction. Looking for hacks to increase your counter space? These can start by clearing out a drawer or cabinet, so you can then move something from the counter that would make more sense there. Case in point: Clear out the shelf or drawer where your various rolled items like parchment paper sit and hang them.

All you need is a pair of hooks and a dowel for each, and you can create a game-changing column of foil, paper, and wrap inside a cabinet or pantry door, or on a wall near where you use them. They're out of the way and effortless to grab and tear.