Your Kitchen Cutlery Drawers Could Be Used For So Much More

Who among us isn't always searching for genius kitchen organization hacks? The sheer amount of stuff that accumulates in our kitchens can be overwhelming — there are only so many closets, cabinets, drawers, and shelves for all the cookware, serveware, cleaning products, utensils, food, and any number of other things. But the good news is there's hope. The secret to effortless and streamlined storage that even looks nice is simply shaking up our preconceived notions about what goes where. One of the biggest kitchen organization mistakes you can make is believing that different categories of items are limited to certain drawers or cabinets. Think outside the box — or the shelf — and you'll be amazed at the space and convenience you gain.

Your cutlery drawers, for example, don't in fact have to only contain cutlery. Many of us find we need just one drawer for our cutlery, and the one or two drawers below that inevitably fill up with miscellany. First, clear out those drawers and see what you might be able to toss or group elsewhere. Whisks, spatulas, etc., can pop into some of the best kitchen tool organizers that double as decor and don't eat up counter space, like chic canisters. With that cleared space, you can and should store plates, bowls, or pans in those drawers. We often assume plates must go on shelves or in cabinets, and pans in cabinets, too, but they could make more sense for the flow of your kitchen in drawers.