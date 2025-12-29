7 Mistakes Everyone Makes With Aluminum Foil

Aluminum foil is often referred to as tin foil, which is a misnomer. Specifically, the term is a holdover from over 100 years ago, when foil was in fact made of tin. Aluminum foil took over by the middle of the 20th century, but the old name stuck. Now there are countless aluminum foil brands, and it's the kind of product that is so ubiquitous and essential that you don't even think about just how useful it is. You probably have a roll of it in your kitchen, tucked not that far out of reach right now.

Something so widespread and used for so many things is bound to end up with some misconceptions attached to it (for one, did you know you can put aluminum foil in the microwave?). It's also going to have some uses that people do not know about. Aluminum foil may keep your messes and spills at bay, but you are probably still making some mistakes in how you use it. Here are the ones you should avoid.