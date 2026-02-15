10 Drizzilicious Rice Cake Flavors, Ranked

Rice cakes often get a bad rap for being bland and resembling a piece of cardboard. Growing up in the '90s, they were often marketed as being the peak of health, which didn't make them all that enticing when I was a kid. Now, I've come back around and quite like that crisp, airy texture and somewhat plain flavor that lets you to make it sweet or savory as desired.

Rice cakes are pretty versatile, allowing you to use them as the base for your favorite summer snacks, or even sprinkle those crumbs at the bottom of the plastic bag on top of your yogurt. You can find various flavors and degrees of thickness at the grocery store. Brands like Drizzilicious are ramping up the rice cakes even more by transforming them into a snack that people not only want to snack on, but can easily devour. I certainly found this to be the case when I nibbled my way through 10 of the brand's mini rice cake flavors to rank them.

I judged the little treats primarily based on flavor, appearance, and my personal tastes, as the size, texture, and thickness are the same for all of them — and I'll expand more on this at the end of the article. One of them underperformed, most were quite tasty, and the top three were so incredible that it was difficult to put down the bag. Join me as we discover which one is which.

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.