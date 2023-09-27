Why You Shouldn't Toss Out The Rice Cake Crumbs At The Bottom Of The Bag

When considering tossing out that bag of rice cake with little crumbs left at the bottom, most of us don't think of the impact that has on the planet as a whole. But when you actually think about it, even though that bag of crumbs seems so small, it still contributes to the total food supply in America that goes to waste, according to the USDA. Thankfully, every time we opt to use them rather than discard them, we are making a conscious decision to minimize waste.

Yes, you can eat those little morsels but better yet, we've got a few tips on how to use them to enhance a variety of dishes. Rice cakes, characterized by their light, airy texture, and subtle flavor, are a staple snack for those seeking healthier alternatives to chips and cookies. The ignored crumbs at the bottom of the bag hold the very same essence of this snack and with a little creativity, they can transform an ordinary meal into something extraordinary.