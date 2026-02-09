7 Of The Biggest Canned Fish Lawsuits Of All Time

People are eating more fish than ever before. According to a report from Fortune Business Insights, the global seafood market is predicted to surge to more than $724 billion by 2034. And while many people prioritize fresh fish, canned fish is also having a moment. In fact, the market research platform says growth is significant in this area of the market.

But before you head to the store to stock up on canned fish, there are some things you should know about this industry. Some of its biggest players, like Bumble Bee Foods, Chicken of the Sea, and StarKist, have been caught up in some pretty big legal issues.

We're talking about everything from price fixing to false advertising to a lack of transparency around toxins. One ongoing case even accuses a canned fish giant of turning a blind eye to some serious human rights abuses. Intrigued? Keep reading to find out more about some of the biggest canned fish lawsuits of all time.