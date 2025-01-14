Don't Bother With These 6 Canned Costco Meats

Fans know that there's plenty to love about Costco, and it just starts with those famous rotisserie chickens. When it comes time for the carnivores among us to go shopping there, they'll find that while there are a number of meats that are great, must-buy purchases, they're not all winners. The Kirkland Signature Party Wings, for example, are best left on the shelf. But what about Costco's canned meats?

Canned meats can be a great way to make sure you have something on hand for easy meals when you just don't feel like stopping at the store on the way home from work. Whip up a simple yet refined tuna sandwich, and use canned chicken on pasta or for quesadillas for something quick, fun, and delicious. Not all canned meats are created equal, though, and if you want some really tasty meals, there are some you'll want to skip.

And yes, even at Costco. In order to give you the low-down on some canned meats that you might want to leave out of your cart, we did a few things, starting with consulting scores of customer reviews to find out what people just didn't like. In addition, we also looked at things like sodium content and other nutritional red flags, and we also found some canned meats that have had concerns raised regarding things like sourcing and sustainability. So, while you'll find some absolutely incredible deals at Costco's meat department, these canned goods leave much to be desired.

