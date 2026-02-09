This Coating Gives Frozen Pierogi A Delightfully Crispier Bite

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Alongside mac and cheese and baked potatoes, frozen pierogi are among the most comforting, easy-to-prepare meals you can make. These Polish dumplings are traditionally stuffed with potato and cheese, but these days, the frozen flavor offerings are abundant, ranging from loaded baked potato to butternut squash with apple and sage. If you've got yourself a bag of fun-filled frozen pierogi and want to dress it with more than simple herb fixings or a dollop of sour cream, give breadcrumbs a try for a crispy coating. It's a humble pantry staple, but it's guaranteed to elevate this classic frozen meal.

There are a few ways to cook frozen pierogi, but the most traditional (and fastest) way is by boiling them, which gives them a lovely, soft, doughy texture. Some of us, however, prefer them on the crispier side, and that's where breadcrumbs come in. While you could pan-fry your pierogi on their own with a little bit of butter, breadcrumbs bring a contrasting texture that can't be beat.

Once your pierogi are done boiling, add them to a pan with butter or oil over medium heat. Sprinkle them with however many breadcrumbs your heart desires, and fry them for about a minute or two, or until they're golden brown and crispy. Once your pierogi and breadcrumbs are to your liking, eat them while they're still hot for the best results.