This Coating Gives Frozen Pierogi A Delightfully Crispier Bite
Alongside mac and cheese and baked potatoes, frozen pierogi are among the most comforting, easy-to-prepare meals you can make. These Polish dumplings are traditionally stuffed with potato and cheese, but these days, the frozen flavor offerings are abundant, ranging from loaded baked potato to butternut squash with apple and sage. If you've got yourself a bag of fun-filled frozen pierogi and want to dress it with more than simple herb fixings or a dollop of sour cream, give breadcrumbs a try for a crispy coating. It's a humble pantry staple, but it's guaranteed to elevate this classic frozen meal.
There are a few ways to cook frozen pierogi, but the most traditional (and fastest) way is by boiling them, which gives them a lovely, soft, doughy texture. Some of us, however, prefer them on the crispier side, and that's where breadcrumbs come in. While you could pan-fry your pierogi on their own with a little bit of butter, breadcrumbs bring a contrasting texture that can't be beat.
Once your pierogi are done boiling, add them to a pan with butter or oil over medium heat. Sprinkle them with however many breadcrumbs your heart desires, and fry them for about a minute or two, or until they're golden brown and crispy. Once your pierogi and breadcrumbs are to your liking, eat them while they're still hot for the best results.
Level up your breadcrumbs for pierogi perfection
If all you've got are plain, potato, and cheese frozen pierogi, perhaps you'd prefer to add breadcrumbs with a little additional flavor. Luckily, there are myriad ways to add more flavor to plain breadcrumbs, which will, in turn, add more flavor to your pierogi. One of the simplest methods, which doesn't require much besides a spoon and a bowl for mixing, is to add dried herbs or spices to your breadcrumbs. For super simple flavor, add your favorite pre-made spice blends. Whether it be Trader Joe's onion salt or Walmart's caramelized onion butter seasoning, simply add some to your breadcrumbs and be blown away by some seriously big flavor.
If breadcrumbs aren't your thing but you still want crispy pierogi for dinner, get creative with other crispy-textured toppings. One of our favorites, which also happens to pair well with breadcrumbs, is bacon bits. These little bites of salt and smoke add the perfect layer of depth to plain pierogies. Additionally, crispy onions — yes, the ones you can buy in a bag, like these garlic and onion ones from MaeMai — bring an even more intense crunch for those looking to take pierogies to the next level.