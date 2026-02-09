Make Seafood Irresistibly Tender And Flavorful With Beer Steaming
There are a number of fun ways to prepare seafood, whether boiled, broiled, grilled, or added to a soup or stew — and if you want flavorful fish with a tender texture, steaming is an excellent option. But rather than limit your steamed seafood to mere water, Tasting Table spoke to Franklin Becker, chef and owner of Manhattan seafood restaurant, Point Seven, to get his expert tips about using beer instead.
"Beer steaming is literally replacing water with beer," Becker told Tasting Table. It's a simple enough method that can be applied to many different choices of seafood. For example, follow the basic steps for Michelle McGlinn's steamed crab legs recipe, but swap in a beer for the chicken stock to create a more flavorful meal. As far as taste, Becker added, "The alcoholic vapors make the seafood more savory."
Among the many types of beer to choose from, Becker said, "I would always recommend lighter-style beers when steaming seafood. Seafood is delicate, and the liquids we use should not interfere with the flavor of the seafood, but enhance it." This opens up a variety of possibilities for delicious dishes and creative combinations of flavors.
Tips for preparing beer steamed seafood
Becker mentioned, "Steamed clams, mussels, crabs and shrimp in a wheat beer would be delicious." Knowing a light and fruity beer is one of the absolute best for cooking mussels and clams, you can really lean into your favorite flavors. Much like you wouldn't want to cook with a wine that you wouldn't enjoy drinking, you shouldn't use a beer that you don't like to steam your seafood.
You can take your beer broth a step further with complementary spices and seasonings that don't overwhelm but highlight a flavorful batch of seafood. Old Bay is, of course, the gold standard of seafood seasoning. A portion of finely chopped fresh herbs will also provide a bit of green, earthy flavor as well.
Serve up your beer-steamed seafood alongside a glass of the same beer you used for steaming for a bit of flavorful continuity. The seafood would also go well with a portion of cut up lemon or lime wedges as an accent. Add a side dish of rice, pasta, or a batch of steamed vegetables to round out your meal. With a bit of clever flair and a bold beer choice, your steamed seafood will truly shine.