Make Seafood Irresistibly Tender And Flavorful With Beer Steaming

There are a number of fun ways to prepare seafood, whether boiled, broiled, grilled, or added to a soup or stew — and if you want flavorful fish with a tender texture, steaming is an excellent option. But rather than limit your steamed seafood to mere water, Tasting Table spoke to Franklin Becker, chef and owner of Manhattan seafood restaurant, Point Seven, to get his expert tips about using beer instead.

"Beer steaming is literally replacing water with beer," Becker told Tasting Table. It's a simple enough method that can be applied to many different choices of seafood. For example, follow the basic steps for Michelle McGlinn's steamed crab legs recipe, but swap in a beer for the chicken stock to create a more flavorful meal. As far as taste, Becker added, "The alcoholic vapors make the seafood more savory."

Among the many types of beer to choose from, Becker said, "I would always recommend lighter-style beers when steaming seafood. Seafood is delicate, and the liquids we use should not interfere with the flavor of the seafood, but enhance it." This opens up a variety of possibilities for delicious dishes and creative combinations of flavors.