The Absolute Best Type Of Beer To Use For Cooking Mussels And Clams

Sometimes making a great dish is as simple as combining two of the things you do best, and if you happen to be Belgian that means mussels (or clams) and beer. Mollusks are a classic comfort food along the northern European coasts of France and Belgium where a big pot of the bivalves in an irresistible briny broth is often served alongside a plate of fries and aioli. Also known as moules marinières, or "sailor-style mussels," it's a dish as simple as it is delicious, with mussels steamed in a basic mix of alcohol and aromatics for just long enough to open the shells. The broth can be white wine or cider, but how can anyone dining on a Belgian favorite like this ignore the possibilities brought by the unofficial world champion of beer? Of course, with beer there are many possible choices, so Tasting Table asked Bart van Olphen, chef, cookbook author, sustainable seafood expert, and the co-founder of Sea Tales, for his expert opinion on which beer works best with mussels and clams.

The chef had a number of suggestions for beer and mussels depending on your tastes; his first choice was white beer, which he described as "a light, cloudy, and refreshing wheat beer with a fruity taste." For a similar experience, but with more maltiness and a little bit of bitterness, van Olphen also likes the moderately bitter taste of blonde beers. "These flavors can enhance the mussels' natural sweetness and salty, sea-like flavor," he said.