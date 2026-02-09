If You Ate This Old-School Peanut Snack As A Kid, You Probably Grew Up In The South

Travelers roaming in the South may come across some snacks that the rest of America has yet to discover. One noticeable treat is the peanut patty, a round, praline-like candy that rose in popularity in the 1930s, around the same time peanut farming surged in Texas. Though we can't be sure exactly who invented the recipe, candy maker Raymond Goodart was known to sell peanut patties out of his garage, helping build a committed following for these chewy treats.

Peanut patties are noticeably pink or red, a hue that results from beet juice food coloring or the use of Spanish peanuts in recipes. Peanut patties may remind some of peanut brittle, but the Texan treats are chewy and soft and don't crack or break. The salty, sweet treats are also flavored with vanilla. The candies have been likened to homemade PayDay candy bars, with peanuts held in place by creamy, caramel-like candy. Nostalgia adds to the peanut patties' appeal, as older generations are eager to share the treats of their youth with family members.