If You Ate This Old-School Peanut Snack As A Kid, You Probably Grew Up In The South
Travelers roaming in the South may come across some snacks that the rest of America has yet to discover. One noticeable treat is the peanut patty, a round, praline-like candy that rose in popularity in the 1930s, around the same time peanut farming surged in Texas. Though we can't be sure exactly who invented the recipe, candy maker Raymond Goodart was known to sell peanut patties out of his garage, helping build a committed following for these chewy treats.
Peanut patties are noticeably pink or red, a hue that results from beet juice food coloring or the use of Spanish peanuts in recipes. Peanut patties may remind some of peanut brittle, but the Texan treats are chewy and soft and don't crack or break. The salty, sweet treats are also flavored with vanilla. The candies have been likened to homemade PayDay candy bars, with peanuts held in place by creamy, caramel-like candy. Nostalgia adds to the peanut patties' appeal, as older generations are eager to share the treats of their youth with family members.
A beloved snack's enduring attraction
Peanut patties remain popular in the South because they do not melt, even on hot, humid days, and can be carried in pockets without any worry that an afternoon treat might be ruined or too soft to enjoy. Though the original business responsible for mass-producing peanut patties was bought, tens of thousands of peanut patties are still made each day. Several Texan companies focus strictly on making and selling these sweet and savory delights.
Peanut patties are relatively quick to make, and for some local candy makers, little about the process has changed in decades. From start to finish, peanut patties can be ready to serve in under an hour. Standard ingredient lists call for peanuts, corn syrup, sugar, butter, vanilla, and the coloring agent of choice. Once cooled, peanut patties can be kept in airtight containers for a week. If not properly sealed, however, any moisture from the air can impact the texture of the Texan treats — but probably not enough to sway devout lovers of the nostalgic recipe.