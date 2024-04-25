What Are Spanish Peanuts And How Are They Used In The Kitchen?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When you think of peanuts, one of the first things that comes to mind is probably peanut butter, but what is now an American lunchroom staple is actually a relatively modern invention. The U.S. is only the fourth-leading producer of peanuts in the world, with China and India producing the most, where they're featured heavily in sauces, snacks, and sweets.

Peanuts are believed to have originated in South America, where they were carried back to Europe by Spanish explorers, eventually spreading around the world to Asia, Africa, and North America. Spanish peanuts are one of four main peanut varieties that made their way to the U.S. European settlers brought them to southeastern North America from Spain in the 1700s, and today, they flourish in the American Southwest. Spanish peanuts are as versatile as any other peanut, lending themselves to both savory and sweet applications, and everything in between. Let's learn more about this peanut variety and what sets it apart from the others.