Whole Nuts Give Your Peanut Sauce A Far Richer And Purer Flavor

From Indonesia with plenty of love comes a sauce that has a bit of every basic taste packed with a little sweetness from brown sugar, a touch of saltiness from sea salt, and a tangy kick from tamarind pulp and lime juice, all blended with some spicy heat from chilies. And it all comes together against a backdrop of earthy, nutty peanuts. This sauce, known under many names from peanut sauce to satay sauce, makes a perfect pair with a wide variety of Southeast Asian dishes, particularly Indonesian classics like spring rolls and Gado-Gado.

In the Western world, many have attempted to recreate this sauce using peanut butter, which works well enough. However, for the most authentic flavor, using whole, freshly roasted peanuts is the way to go. Unlike peanut butter, which often contains added ingredients like hydrogenated oils, whole peanuts simply taste like, well, peanuts — nothing more, nothing less. When you compare a sauce made with fresh peanuts versus one made from peanut butter, you'll immediately notice the difference. The one made with whole, roasted peanuts tastes significantly richer, with a more intense flavor profile that the processed stuff just can't replicate.

Another great advantage of choosing the all-natural approach is having the freedom to adjust the level of nuttiness in your sauce. As you roast and grind your own peanuts, you can experiment with the quantity of salt and sugar, tailoring it precisely to your preferences and personal sauce recipe!